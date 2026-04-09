AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans Draft Visits

Jaguars
During a recent interview, Jaguars HC Liam Coen said that given the changes in Jacksonville prior to his tenure, there is still plenty of room for QB Trevor Lawrence to grow in his career.
“Look, four new systems, multiple different head coach situations, OCs, whatever it is. Go throughout the season, and you find out, I mean, doesn’t miss a single practice, doesn’t miss a single throw in practice, played the whole season. Obviously, MVP finalist, Comeback Player of the Year finalist, did some great things,” Coen said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “There is so much room to continue to improve.”
“I think that’s what we’re excited about attacking, but when you start with A) humility and B) toughness, mentally and physically, I think you can do a lot with a quarterback,” Coen added. “We spent a lot of time in San Francisco at the Super Bowl going through that week, and I got to see a different side of him, hang out with him in a different lens, and I’m really excited about working with Trevor again this year.”
Texans
- Mike Sando of The Athletic notes the Texans maintained defensive continuity by signing DE Danielle Hunter, DT Sheldon Rankins, and LB E.J. Speed to extensions.
- Questions remain on offense, particularly along the offensive line, as QB C.J. Stroud became eligible for a contract extension. One executive said: “I think (GM Nick) Caserio is going to let it go year to year… He very well may be inclined to draft another guy. It could be another year of Davis Mills (as the backup), and then Caserio drafts another quarterback.”
- Another executive added that he liked Mills as much as he liked Stroud, whom Caserio and ownership have backed this offseason.
- Up front, signing OT Braden Smith while trading OT Tytus Howard to Cleveland reduced costs at right tackle, but executives questioned the impact, saying: “Braden Smith is one of those thin, linear guys — just kind of a get-by guy… It seems to me that Nick can’t decide on an offensive line. He has drafted them high and moved them on. He has signed them and moved them on. He (extended) the tackle from Miami (Laremy Tunsil), moved on from him. At a certain point, you have to pick a lane.”
- Defensively, Houston lost DT Tim Settle to Washington, while adding RB David Montgomery and S Reed Blankenship. One executive said: “Blankenship is clearly a scheme fit for DeMeco Ryans… They brought in Braden Smith and Evan Brown for their offensive line. Do I like either of those for the future? Probably not. They are both 30 (or almost 30) years old. It would make a lot of sense if the Texans were putting a lot of effort into the O-line in the draft.”
Titans
- N.C. State TE Justin Joly will take a 30 visit with the Titans. (Arye Pulli)
- Alabama LB Justin Jefferson had a 30 visit with the Titans. (Turron Davenport)
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