AFC Notes: C.J. Stroud, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans, Titans Draft Visits

During a recent interview, Jaguars HC Liam Coen said that given the changes in Jacksonville prior to his tenure, there is still plenty of room for QB Trevor Lawrence to grow in his career.

“Look, four new systems, multiple different head coach situations, OCs, whatever it is. Go throughout the season, and you find out, I mean, doesn’t miss a single practice, doesn’t miss a single throw in practice, played the whole season. Obviously, MVP finalist, Comeback Player of the Year finalist, did some great things,” Coen said on SiriusXM NFL Radio. “There is so much room to continue to improve.”

“I think that’s what we’re excited about attacking, but when you start with A) humility and B) toughness, mentally and physically, I think you can do a lot with a quarterback,” Coen added. “We spent a lot of time in San Francisco at the Super Bowl going through that week, and I got to see a different side of him, hang out with him in a different lens, and I’m really excited about working with Trevor again this year.”