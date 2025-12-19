AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Jakobi Meyers, Chiefs, Jaguars, Titans

Chiefs

When taking a look at possible trade candidates next offseason, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN names Chiefs CB Trent McDuffie as someone he’s keeping an eye on after the team traded CB L’Jarius Sneed in 2024 while he was entering a contract year.

Dan Graziano is unsure if Kansas City has McDuffie’s replacement currently on the roster, unless they think highly of Joshua Williams or Jaylen Watson.

or Chiefs HC Andy Reid said WR Rashee Rice is currently in the league’s concussion protocol after reporting symptoms on Monday, via Matt Derrick.

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Jakobi Meyers didn’t begin playing football until his sophomore year in high school after watching his twin brothers play with an underwhelming quarterback. Meyers reflected his decision to begin playing, saying he never expected to make a career out of football.

“I just said, ‘I’m going out there tomorrow just so I can throw to them,’” Meyers said, via Ryan O’Halloran of the Jacksonville Florida Times-Union. “I didn’t expect to start a football career out of it.”

Jaguars WRs coach Edgar Bennett called Meyers one of his all-time favorite players he’s been around.

“He’s one of my all-time favorites,” Bennett said. “I’ve been fortunate to be around some really, really talented players because of all of them are like-minded and after the same goal — be the best version of themselves and they just don’t want to win, they want to be a champion.”

Meyers’ coach at Arabia Mountain High School, Stanley Pritchett, said he approached Meyers’ parents before his junior year, saying he thinks football could be his ticket to professional sports.

“I went to talk to his mom and said, ‘I think football will be Jakobi’s ticket (to the next level),’” Pritchett said. “The Legend of Jakobi Meyers was born.”

Titans

The Titans approach the offseason in search of their next head coach. Rookie QB Cam Ward said he wants to meet with all of their upcoming coaching candidates.

“I want to meet all of them,” Ward said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. “Every coach who gets the opportunity to come here, I want to have conversations throughout the process with them. I’m going to be here for that whole time.”

Davenport, citing a team source, reports Tennessee is looking for a candidate with “strong leadership skills who will help establish an identity.”