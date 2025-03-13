AFC Notes: Cam Ward, Titans, Colts Contracts, Jaguars Contracts

Colts
- The Colts have signed S Cameron Bynum to a four-year, $60 million contract, which includes $32 million in guarantees and an $18 million signing bonus. His salaries are $2 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $10 million in the second year ($6 million fully guaranteed), and $13.47 million in the third year (with $4 million guaranteed for injury at signing, skill, and cap if on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year). The deal also includes a $13.47 million salary in the fourth year (with $2 million guaranteed for injury) and $14.49 million in the final year. Additionally, Bynum can earn a $30,000 per-game active roster bonus each season. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Colts have re-signed WR Ashton Dulin to a two-year deal worth $6.5 million in base value, with up to $8.5 million in additional incentives for playtime and catches. The deal includes a $1.34 million signing bonus and $2.94 million in guarantees. His salaries are $1.6 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $2.2 million in the second year. Dulin can earn $30,000 per game in active roster bonuses each season, and the deal also features a $340,000 roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2026 league year. (Wilson)
- The Colts signed CB Charvarius Ward to a three-year deal worth $54 million, with $34.98 million guaranteed, including a $20 million signing bonus. His salary is $2 million (guaranteed) and $12.98 million (with $5 million guaranteed for injury and $7.98 million more guaranteed if on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year). He will earn a $30,000 per game active roster bonus annually and is also eligible for a $2 million playtime NFL Honors incentive annually, which can boost the total value to $60 million. (Wilson)
- The Colts signed OL Danny Pinter to a one-year deal worth $1.667 million, with $750,000 guaranteed, including a $167,500 signing bonus. His salary is $1.5 million, with $582,500 fully guaranteed. (Wilson)
Jaguars
- The Jaguars have signed OT Chuma Edoga to a two-year, $7 million deal, which includes $3.2 million in guarantees and a $2 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.2 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $2.2 million in the second year. The deal also features a $41,176 per-game active roster bonus each season and a $100,000 annual workout bonus. (Aaron Wilson)
- The Jaguars have signed TE Johnny Mundt to a two-year, $5.5 million deal, which includes a $1 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.25 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $2.25 million in the second year. The deal also features a $14,706 per-game active roster bonus each season, a $250,000 annual workout bonus, and $500,000 in annual incentives. (Wilson)
- The Jaguars have signed OL Robert Hainsey to a three-year, $21 million deal, which includes $10 million in guarantees and a $5.5 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.25 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $6.25 million in the second year (with $3.25 million guaranteed for injury, skill, and cap at signing, and $3 million more guaranteed if on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year). The deal also features a $15,706 per-game active roster bonus each season and a $250,000 annual workout bonus. (Wilson)
- The Jaguars have signed OL Patrick Mekari to a three-year, $37.5 million deal, which includes $22.5 million in guarantees and a $10 million signing bonus. His salaries are $2 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $10.5 million in the second year (with $8 million guaranteed for injury, skill, and cap at signing, and an additional $2.5 million guaranteed for skill and cap if on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year). The deal also features a $29,412 per-game active roster bonus each season and a $500,000 annual Pro Bowl incentive. (Wilson)
- The Jaguars have signed S Eric Murray to a three-year deal worth $19.5 million in base value, which includes $12 million in guarantees and a $5 million signing bonus. His salaries are $1.5 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $5.5 million in the second year (with $3.5 million guaranteed for injury, skill, and cap at signing, and an additional $2 million guaranteed for skill and cap if on the roster on the fifth day of the 2026 league year), and $6 million in the third year. The deal also features a $14,706 per-game active roster bonus each season, up to $1 million in playtime, playoffs, interceptions, and Pro Bowl incentives from 2026 to 2028, and a $250,000 annual workout bonus. (Wilson)
- The Jaguars have signed CB Jourdan Lewis to a three-year deal worth $30 million, which includes a $10 million signing bonus and $20 million in total guarantees. His salaries are $2 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $9 million in the second year ($8 million fully guaranteed), and $7.5 million in the third year. The deal also includes a $250,000 annual workout bonus and $14,706 per game in active roster bonuses, up to $250,000. (Wilson)
Titans
- According to Tony Pauline, the Titans are fans of Miami QB Cam Ward, and if they can’t move out of the top overall pick, they’ll likely stand pat and take him.
- Per Paul Kuharsky, the Titans are hiring Mike McCoy as senior offensive assistant.
- According to Albert Breer, the Titans plan to start Dan Moore at left tackle and move first-round pick JC Latham to right tackle. Breer also adds that Moore had considerable interest from other teams in free agency.
