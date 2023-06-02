AFC Notes: Cedrick Wilson, Bills, Dolphins, Patriots

Bills

According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, new Bills OT Brandon Shell can earn a maximum of $2.1 million on his deal with Buffalo via incentives.

Bills TE Dawson Knox said the team informed him prior to the 2023 NFL Draft that they were considering drafting first-round TE Dalton Kincaid . In the end, Knox was excited about them landing Kincaid, per Alaina Getzenberg.

said the team informed him prior to the 2023 NFL Draft that they were considering drafting first-round TE . In the end, Knox was excited about them landing Kincaid, per Alaina Getzenberg. Knox was hopeful Buffalo would select Kincaid in order to run more 12 personnel sets: “I think it’s gonna create some mismatches for both of us. It’s something that we might not have had in the past.” (Getzenberg)

Bills Ken Dorsey on Kincaid's role: "We're nowhere close to knowing what the big picture is going to be because we have to learn him and he has to learn us." ( Joe Buscaglia

Dolphins

Dolphins WR Cedrick Wilson thinks he would’ve had much more than just 12 receptions last season if he got playing time.

“I mean, with the stats not there, it just says like you didn’t play football,” Wilson said, via Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post. “So I mean, if I played, then the numbers are going to match.”

Dolphins GM Chris Grier said they’ve received calls about Wilson after signing WR Chosen Anderson, but they aren’t actively shopping him.

“We’ve had teams call and ask about him,” Grier said. “We’re not shopping him but teams have called. And especially when we just added Chosen, we’ve had a couple of teams reach out. He’s a really good guy and I’m trying to do right by him because of how he’s handled himself on and off the field.”

Wilson said he’s letting his agent and the organization handle any potential trades.

“I’m not sure what they talked about, the agent and owner people,” Wilson said. “I just told him let me know whatever goes on after the fact. I’m at work, so don’t bother me with it every day.”

Patriots

Patriots HC Bill Belichick took responsibility for the offseason OTA violation that cost the team two OTA practices.

“The whole situation is in the past, it’s resolved, and we’ve moved on. It was three meetings [in Phase 2 of the offseason program] I’m responsible for it, so that’s it,” Belichick said, via ESPN.

ST ace Matthew Slater doesn’t believe the team’s violations were intentional or malicious in nature.

“I believe the union is going to act on what they believe is in the best interest of the players most of the time, and I believe that our organization, regardless of its reputation, is always going to abide by the rules,” he said. “Things happen and I can’t speak to that — I don’t know what went into [this violation] — but I don’t believe we’re an organization that’s going out of our way to break a rule or gain an edge. I don’t think that was the case here.“