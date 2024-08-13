AFC Notes: Chance Campbell, Tank Dell, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Jaguars

Texans

Texans WR Tank Dell is thankful to be back on the field after his rookie season was cut short due to injury. He was able to reel in a pass from QB C.J. Stroud in the team’s preseason opener against the Steelers.

“Blessings, man, I feel great. It felt great. All the glory goes to God, but it felt great, man. A long 250 days for sure,” Dell said, via Aaron Wilson of Click2Houston.com. “I harp off hard work. So, I wasn’t really thinking about it a lot. I know the touchdown is where I belong. That’s how I feel. I like to get used to it. I don’t like to miss it. So, I like to get used to scoring touchdowns. So, when I got in there, man, it just felt good.”

“I just feel like our connection off of the field, it just leads onto what we do on the field,” Dell said about Stroud. “He is a playmaker, I am a playmaker so when we are out there we are going to figure it out and get it done. Like you all see, he has built connections with not only me, but with all the receivers. I feel like when all of us get going, it is going to be great.”

Dell drew praise from HC DeMeco Ryans, who is thankful to have one of the team’s top receivers back healthy and on the field.

“Tank is one of our most explosive players and it’s always exciting to see him when he gets the ball in his hands,” Ryans noted. “He has shown that from U of H, he’s been an explosive player and he came here his rookie year and was dynamic and explosive for us again. I tell Tank ‘That’s who you are and I expect you to be explosive every time you touch the ball.’ Like everybody needs to be standing up in the crowd like what’s about to happen when Tank has the ball in his hands. As you saw with him on the punt return, or it’s receiving. Any time he touches the ball you have action, so I’m always excited to watch Tank and he is one of my favorite guys to watch because he is such an exciting player.”

Titans

Titans LB Chance Campbell was placed on injured reserve to start his rookie season after being picked in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

“You go through a period of being upset and frustrated with the world about, ‘Why me? or What if?,” Campbell said, via the team website. “But you can’t really live in that world. I had to find that silver lining. I think any time you can help the team, it feels good to help the team.” Now heading into this third season, Campbell is looking to make an impact, despite knowing that he has room for improvement.

“It was just fun playing for Dennard’s (Wilson) defense,” Campbell continued. “And for (linebacker coach) Frank (Bush) and the guys that we have in the room. It was just like, cool to go out, and be part of a new group. So just kind of fed off that, I think. I think there’s always stuff to clean up on your first game. I think there’s a lot of stuff that we wish we would have brought along. But I think there are good pieces that we did too. So I think it’s this case with any game, but especially for your first one.” Titans HC Brian Callahan weighed in on the performance by Campbell in the team’s first preseason game after he played a team-high 50 snaps. “He made plays kind of all night long,” Callahan said of Campbell. “He made a bunch of tackles. He made some hits on the quarterback. I think he sacked the quarterback once. Just to see him come alive a little bit was great because we’re looking for guys to keep coming in that room for depth purposes. There’s opportunities there and he did a nice job taking advantage of it.”