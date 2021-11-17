AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Patriots

Chargers

The Athletic’s Daniel Popper writes he’s been impressed with the play of Chargers LB Kyzir White and he thinks there’s a good chance Los Angeles brings him back on an extension in 2022.

He adds he'd estimate something in the range of four years and $32 million could get it done.

Popper believes if Chargers RT Bryan Bulaga doesn’t retire this offseason, Los Angeles will cut him, as there’s an out in his deal.

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid said he is impressed with how much parity there is in the NFL this year.

“In this league, you’re just as good as your next game,” Reid said, via Jordan Foote of SI.com. “We’re seeing this every Sunday, on Thursdays and Monday nights. The parity in this league is ridiculous, so you have to stay on your game and you have to continue to work to get better. Eliminate some of the mistakes that we had tonight. You’ve got to keep that going — and enjoy it, because they’re hard to get — but just know where you’re at and what this league is all about right now.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero notes Chiefs QB coach/passing game coordinator Mike Kafka has been expected to move up to offensive coordinator once Eric Bieniemy took a head coaching job. But as Bieniemy continues to wait, now Kafka is on the radar as a potential head coach, per Pelissero.

He adds Kafka's contract is up after this season and he could look for opportunities to call plays somewhere else in 2022 as well.

Reid says there is a “chance” they rest RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire in Week 11 in order to give him extra rest over their Week 12 bye. (Herbie Teope)

Reid added that they want to observe Edwards-Helaire in practice this week before determining his availability.

Patriots

Patriots first-round QB Mac Jones said he is happy with the way he prepared all week and played on Sunday.

“I think just practice, doing the little things right,” Jones said, Pro Football Talk. “I think here we do a good job every week of preparing for what we want and it just comes down to practice, execution, becoming game reality, and when we practice well, we play well. When we don’t practice well, usually we don’t play as well. And so it’s pretty much that simple and we just have to keep doing that.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero expects Patriots LB coach Jerod Mayo to draw head coaching interest again this year. He interviewed for the Eagles’ opening last year and was reportedly impressive.