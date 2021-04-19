AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chiefs

Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes QB Patrick Mahomes is recovering well from his toe surgery

“He’s got flexibility in that toe.” Reid said, via James Palmer. “It’s not a real fun thing to do with that. It seems like a small thing, but that toe was rather large and stiff before the surgery and after the surgery. He’s really worked hard at getting that right”

Mahomes agreed, telling reporters he thinks he’s ahead of schedule: “I think I’m ahead of schedule. Hopefully I can do some stuff by the end of the offseason.” (Andrew Siciliano)

Reid also said that offensive assistant Greg Lewis wants to coach running backs this season after working with wide receivers in the past. (Taylor)

wants to coach running backs this season after working with wide receivers in the past. (Taylor) Reid mentioned OT Lucas Niang , OT Mike Remmers and OL Kyle Long as options to start at left tackle. (Herbie Teope)

, OT and OL as options to start at left tackle. (Herbie Teope) Reid specifically is excited about Niang: “He looked like he had some potential for that when we had him last.” (Adam Teicher)

