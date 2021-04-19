AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers
- The Athletic’s Daniel Popper lists a number of intriguing potential Day 3 picks for the Chargers, including a pair of developmental defensive backs in Florida S Shawn Davis and North Carolina Central CB Bryan Mills.
- Popper points out Chargers GM Tom Telesco has drafted a team captain from Notre Dame in three of the past four years, and that puts DE Ade Ogundeji on Los Angeles’ radar.
- Popper thinks the team could potentially fill needs for depth on the offensive line and an inline tight end by adding Massachusetts OT Larnel Coleman or Boise State TE John Bates.
- He also highlights Michigan TE/FB Ben Mason as a player the Chargers could be intrigued by for his proficiency on special teams.
Chiefs
Chiefs HC Andy Reid believes QB Patrick Mahomes is recovering well from his toe surgery
“He’s got flexibility in that toe.” Reid said, via James Palmer. “It’s not a real fun thing to do with that. It seems like a small thing, but that toe was rather large and stiff before the surgery and after the surgery. He’s really worked hard at getting that right”
- Mahomes agreed, telling reporters he thinks he’s ahead of schedule: “I think I’m ahead of schedule. Hopefully I can do some stuff by the end of the offseason.” (Andrew Siciliano)
- Reid also said that offensive assistant Greg Lewis wants to coach running backs this season after working with wide receivers in the past. (Taylor)
- Reid mentioned OT Lucas Niang, OT Mike Remmers and OL Kyle Long as options to start at left tackle. (Herbie Teope)
- Reid specifically is excited about Niang: “He looked like he had some potential for that when we had him last.” (Adam Teicher)
Raiders
- The Athletic’s Vic Tafur has a hunch that Raiders HC Jon Gruden and GM Mike Mayock won’t be on board with drafting anyone who opted out of the 2020 college football season due to the pandemic. Tafur says those two preach that they want players who love football and, fair or not, they could question that for players who opted out.
- Some notable opt-outs include Miami DE Gregory Rousseau, Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley, Penn State LB Micah Parsons, Washington DE Joe Tryon, Stanford OT Walker Little and Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike.
- Tafur adds the Raiders have been fairly predictable in drafting for needs in recent seasons and that seems to indicate a right tackle or free safety are their top options in the first round.
- He notes the Raiders would probably be open to moving down and addressing those positions if they can find a trade partner.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!