AFC Notes: Chargers, Najee Harris, Raiders, Jamal Adams

Chargers

Chargers OC Greg Roman said it still remains to be seen who will be competing for rotational duties at running back and the competition for the role will continue throughout the preseason.

“Don’t have to make that decision right now,” Roman said, via Around The NFL. “Just keep working, keep evaluating, keep trying to get better, see how it all fits together when the decision needs to be made.”

Kris Rhim of ESPN notes that Chargers RB Najee Harris ran and participated in drills in Tuesday’s practice for the first time since suffering an eye injury because of a July 4 fireworks mishap.

Chargers OT Mekhi Becton has been missing from training camp because of an undisclosed injury. Los Angeles OC Greg Roman said they are confident that Becton will be ready for Week 1, but stopped short of saying he'll be available: "Mekhi's working through something. He'll be fine. He's getting a lot of great meeting time, walkthrough time… not putting anything in concrete." (Alex Insdorf)

Roman also said that if Harris is unavailable for Week 1, Omarion Hampton will rotate with "another back," whom they haven't determined just yet, per Rhim.

Raiders

The Raiders are moving S Jamal Adams to weakside linebacker to better suit the needs of their defense, a move that Adams himself is embracing as he is happy to be back on the field following a major injury.

Raiders HC Pete Carroll told Adams that he was going to be a linebacker, a change of scenery as Adams was a safety when the duo were in Seattle.

“He straight up told me, ‘You’re going to be in the linebacker room, so get over it,’” Adams told Levi Edwards of the team website. “So I was just like, ‘Alright, shit, let’s do it.’ Obviously, I’m just a football player, man. See ball, get ball.”

“He’s always been so instinctive and so aggressive and such a run-through guy, been a fantastic blitzer over his time,” Carroll said of Adams. “So, I want to put him in a position to do that. He’s jumped right into the WILL spot, and that gives us some flexibility that we’re going to grow with. He looks really good.”