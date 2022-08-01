AFC Notes: Chargers, Orlando Brown Jr., Chiefs, Raiders

Chargers

Chargers HC Brandon Staley gave no update on the contract situation of S Derwin James . (Lindsey Thiry)

Chiefs

Chiefs GM Brett Veach said the team is still focused on locking up a long-term deal with OT Orlando Brown, Jr.

“The agency has advisors around him, and we respect his decision,” Veach said, via Kansas City Star. “And it’s not going to limit our pursuit of him next year. We’re gonna continue to try to get him locked up.”

Veach reiterated the team’s desire to keep Brown long-term.

“This is the business side. It’s not always pretty, but it’s reality,” Veach said. “But that won’t at all limit our want or desire to put this behind us and then hopefully get something done next year with him.”

Chiefs TE Travis Kelce spoke about what his legacy will look like with the team: “I don’t plan on playing anywhere else, man. I hope the Chiefs feel the same way.” (Nate Taylor)

Raiders

Chandler Jones has missed the last four practices, while TE Darren Waller has missed the previous two. However, the team maintains there’s no cause for concern. ( Raiders LBhas missed the last four practices, while TEhas missed the previous two. However, the team maintains there’s no cause for concern. ( James Palmer