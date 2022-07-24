AFC Notes: Chiefs, Raiders, Steelers

Chiefs

Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman is excited to have his chance now that WR Tyreek Hill has moved on to Miami and left the No. 1 receiver spot open in Kansas City.

“Definitely opportunity, for sure,” Hardman told NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “A guy like Tyreek with a lot of targets, I think it’s a lot of targets to go around. Obviously, we’ve got a good group of guys, receivers-wise, so it’s definitely going to be a good year to come up a little bit and just have fun with it and just take advantage of the opportunity.” “The offense, they’re gonna be explosive,” Hardman added. “You got Patrick Mahomes at the helm; he’s got the keys to the car. Then you’ve got the best tight end in the league in Travis Kelce. When you’ve got those two guys and our offensive line that’s revamped that’s going to be pretty good again this year, I think you can lean on those guys to have a successful offense. I think, just with Pat and Trav alone, the offense is going to be great regardless. With the pieces of me, JuJu, Marquez, I think we’re gonna have a significant role in the offense to boost it up a bit. I think you’re gonna see a more overall play of the offense.”

Steelers

Larry Ogunjobi, who signed with the Steelers last month, was among the players involved in the on-field incident between Mason Rudolph and Myles Garrett.

Steelers DL Cameron Heyward says he called Ogunjobi asking if it was “going to be weird at all” to have the two players in the same locker room. However, Ogunjobi said that Rudolph reached out to him after the signing.

“I think Larry and Mason have already talked,” Heyward said on his Not Just Football podcast, via SteelersDepot.com. “I haven’t done anything to work on that, but I think Larry was very open and upfront about it. He wanted to make sure everybody was on the same page and didn’t want to let anything happen. He’s been all in, and I think him just addressing it and being straightforward is huge for our team, and now we’re just focused on football.”