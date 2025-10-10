AFC Notes: Chip Kelly, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

Broncos QB Bo Nix is being careful to not lose focus against the 0-5 Jets.

“I think in the league, quite honestly, it’s a little disrespectful to consider anybody a trap team,” Nix said, via PFT. “They’re an NFL team, and they’re going to have some really good players on their defense, and it’s not really a trap game. I think any game you can walk in and slip up and lose, that’s just the league. If you’re not careful in a way, all of them could be because they’re that good of an opponent.”

Chiefs



Kansas City lost to the Jaguars in Monday Night Football in Week 6 as QB Trevor Lawrence scored the game-winning touchdown on a play where he fell to the ground on the snap. Chiefs DT Chris Jones put the blame on the defense as a whole to not close the game out, but he provided optimism for how they will clean it up going forward.

“We’ve just got to finish,” Jones said, via Dave Skretta of The Associated Press. “We’ve got to finish. Multiple guys there that we’ve just got to finish that play. It was a fluke play for him to be able to break that many tackles. Yeah, I put it on us as a defense. We’ve got to finish.”

“We’re going to continue to bounce back. We’ve got a quick week, quick turnover for the week coming up. I think this group will bounce back. I think we’re going to fix the errors that we can control, the penalties. Once we eliminate the penalties and play disciplined football, I think we’ll put ourselves in good position to win.”

Raiders

Raiders OC Chip Kelly defended his play-calling and reiterated that the team has a balanced attack, they just had to throw more because of the flow of the game.

“That’s what our game plan is every game,” Kelly said, via PFT. “We had 25 [rushing] attempts last week in the game, there was real balance in the first half of the football game when it was a close game. I think it gets out of hand so you look at some of the numbers, I think we had 25 rushing attempts and 36 pass attempts at the end of the game, but the first half it was really even.”