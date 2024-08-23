AFC Notes: Chop Robinson, Cam Akers, Dolphins, Texans, Titans

Dolphins

Dolphins first-round DE Chop Robinson feels he’s made great progress through training camp, especially after facing Buccaneers All-Pro LT Tristan Wirfs in joint practices.

“I feel like I’ve progressed a lot, especially coming from college to the first day of camp to here,” Robinson said, via C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald. “Keeping my hands inside the offensive lineman or tight end. I’m able to work on that every single day and it has just become second nature.”

Texans

Texans RB Cam Akers is grateful to land in Houston after suffering tears to both Achilles tendons during his time with the Rams and Vikings.

“Give all the credit to the good Lord above, you know what I mean?” Akers said, via Aaron Wilson. “For allowing me to have a strong mind and a strong support system to be able to come back. It’s a small group to come back from that, and I’m happy to be a part of that group.”

Texans QB C.J. Stroud has been impressed by Akers since joining the team.

“He already kind of came nice,” Stroud said. “He’s been playing at a high level since I can remember watching him in college. So, it’s nothing that he changed. I think he’s a little more focused now and just knows what he needs to do to get on the team. He’s been working from there. His foundational work, I think, has been great in this offense. He’s been in this type of style. He’s going to continue to do great, and I’m really loving his game and how patient he is, but he hits the hole. He’s a great back.”

Akers doesn’t want the injuries he’s sustained to be his legacy in the league and is focused on proving he’s a playmaker.

“I would say knowing who I am, knowing what God has blessed me to do and not settling,” Akers said. “I don’t want that to be my story: ‘Injury, and he didn’t come out.’ I want to come back and show who I am still. I didn’t want that to be my story. I’ve been doing that since I’ve been training with these guys in training camp, reminding myself, ‘You’re still you, you still have the same abilities after two Achilles injuries.’ I think it showed. It came full circle, and I want to keep going. I don’t want it to be a one-time thing. I want to keep working and work my way back and keep making plays.”

Titans

Titans HC Brian Callahan said WR Mason Kinsey suffered a broken finger and is considered limited going forward: “ Mason Kinsey broke his pinkie finger and will be limited,” per Jim Wyatt of the team’s site.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Titans worked out LB Mikel Jones and LB Isaiah Moore on Tuesday. Of the players, Tennessee signed Jones to a contract.

Titans HC Brian Callahan wants to see someone step up and claim the final backup tackle spots and implied none of the depth players have stood out. (Terry McCormick)