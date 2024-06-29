AFC Notes: Chris Jones, Alexander Mattison, Broncos, Chiefs, Raiders

Broncos

When appearing on Denver Sports 104.3 The Fan, Broncos LB Jonas Griffith said he circled Week 2 against the Steelers when they go up against former teammate Russell Wilson.

“I’m really excited obviously for any game I get to play in,” Griffith said. “But you see that one you’re excited to go out there and — beat the Steelers, first of all, it’s a good organization. I want to pick off Russ, for sure. I think that would be really cool, just to pick him off and get the victory, first and foremost.”

Griffith said he’s fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in August of last year.

“I mean, I definitely have room to grow from conditioning and everything, but I’m 100 percent,” Griffith said. “I participated fully in OTAs and minicamp, and honestly, my knee feels better than it did before. Just getting a new knee, getting a new ACL, it was a lot better, so, I mean, and we rehabbed it all year. It’s great, man. And I have no pain. And I’m itching [to play a game].”

It’s Griffith’s goal to earn an All-Pro selection this year and take his game “to the next level.”

“Honestly, if your goals aren’t scaring you, what do you have goals for? Honestly, my goal is to be All-Pro this year,” Griffith said. “Just measuring myself versus other top linebackers in the league, I think I can be that. Just go out there and do what I do, just take my game to the next level and don’t leave any meat on that bone.”

Chiefs

Chiefs DT Chris Jones mentioned he has brought up the idea of resting during training camp to preserve his body from added wear and tear.

“Listen man, I’ve already been talking to Andy about, ‘Let me skip out on training camp. I’m a little older, right?'” Jones said, via Jesse Newell of the Kansas City Star. “I can feel it. I can feel when we have a day on training camp. Give me like two days off and one day on then, and we maybe can work something out, you know?”

Raiders

Tashan Reed of The Athletic dove into the Raiders’ projected 53-man roster as they gear up for training camp later in the summer.

Starting with QB, Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew were comparable during OTAs and Reed believes it makes more sense to go with O’Connell if that continues.

Reed feels RB Zamir White will handle the bulk of the work with RB Alexander Mattison as the clear backup.

will handle the bulk of the work with RB as the clear backup. Mattison explained why he chose Las Vegas in free agency: “This was the best opportunity…just knowing the feel is one of the biggest things, you know. When I came on a visit here, it was something that was pretty undeniable. That energy was captivating. And so yeah with that opportunity here, from my understanding, is that it’s an open competition and I’m excited for that.” (SiriusXM NFL Radio)

With the addition of first-round TE Brock Bowers , Reed expects the Raiders to use a lot of 12 personnel to allow Bowers and TE Michael Mayer to share the field.

, Reed expects the Raiders to use a lot of 12 personnel to allow Bowers and TE to share the field. Las Vegas is solid on the defensive side of the ball, with the second outside CB job being the only starting spot up for grabs. Reed states “it wouldn’t be surprising” if the battle continues into the regular season.