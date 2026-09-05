AFC Notes: Christian Gonzalez, TreVeyon Henderson, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Dolphins LB Jordyn Brooks is embracing the team’s start as an underdog this season and can’t wait to bring his physicality to the field in Week 1.

“I don’t think we have a choice, honestly,” Brooks said, via the South Florida Sun Sentinel. “I don’t think there’s one outlet, social media, anyone that’s got us picked to win anything. Not that it matters, but it’s just what it is. I don’t think any of our opponents respect us. So, 100% underdog mindset. And I think that’s always the best position to be in. So we’re going to carry that mindset into the season, have that ‘us against the world’ mentality and do our best to win football games.”

“To me, physicality is a choice. It takes no talent,” Brooks added. “It’s just a decision that one man has to make on whether he wants to be physical or not. It’s a mindset that we’re trying to bleed into this team on a consistent basis.”

Jets

Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic provides some of his key takeaways from the Jets’ offseason program as we approach the regular season:

Regarding Geno Smith , Rosenblatt gives him a grade in the “B/B-plus range,” given he had some near-perfect practices but struggled in their joint session with the Buccaneers.

Rosenblatt gives him a grade in the “B/B-plus range,” given he had some near-perfect practices but struggled in their joint session with the Buccaneers. Rosenblatt notes that WR Garrett Wilson was Smith’s favorite target throughout training camp, but may have shown his best chemistry with WR Adonai Mitchell . Smith’s next three targets were WR Isaiah Williams , TE Mason Taylor , and rookie WR Omar Cooper Jr.

was Smith’s favorite target throughout training camp, but may have shown his best chemistry with WR Smith’s next three targets were WR , TE , and rookie WR At quarterback, Rosenblatt writes that it became clear that Brady Cook and Bailey Zappe were not going to push Cade Klubnik for the No. 2 role.

Patriots

Patriots HC Mike Vrabel on contract talks with CB Christian Gonzalez : “I don’t get involved in the negotiations per se, but I certainly want to be involved in trying to get the situation resolved.” (Kyed)

on contract talks with CB : “I don’t get involved in the negotiations per se, but I certainly want to be involved in trying to get the situation resolved.” (Kyed) Patriots RB TreVeyon Henderson (ankle) did not attend the media portion of practice on Saturday and hasn’t practiced since being injured on August 24th. (Reiss)