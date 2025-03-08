AFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans Combine Meetings

Jaguars

Barring a trade, the Jaguars appear poised to select the first or second offensive lineman off the board in an effort to protect QB Trevor Lawrence , The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes.

, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes. While Jacksonville could reinforce the trenches on both sides of the ball, HC Liam Coen could opt to fortify the line around Lawrence with LSU OT Will Campbell and Missouri OL Armand Membou as two candidates to end up as Jacksonville’s selection.

Jaguars C Mitch Morse announced his retirement from the NFL. Mike Garafolo notes that Morse had $1.5 million guaranteed on his contract for the 2025 season.

Texans

The Texans recently acquired WR Christian Kirk from the Jaguars, with Kirk telling the media that this coming season in Houston will be his best yet.

“I’ve had incredible moments being a Jacksonville Jaguar,” Kirk said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ll always be grateful to Duval for changing my life and my family’s, and we appreciate the love and support more than y’all will ever know! I’m thankful for the coaches and teammates I’ve had the privilege to play alongside, and I’ll truly miss putting on that Jaguars uniform. This past season has been one of the toughest because getting injured was never what I expected, no matter how common it is. Though I gave all I could to support my teammates from the sideline, not being out there with my guys on the battlefield was never easy. My preparation for the upcoming season is already under way, and the only way from here is up. I’ll be back stronger than ever, and I’m excited for this next chapter with the Texans. I promise it’ll be my best one yet.”

