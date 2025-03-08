AFC Notes: Christian Kirk, Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars, Texans Combine Meetings

Jaguars
- Barring a trade, the Jaguars appear poised to select the first or second offensive lineman off the board in an effort to protect QB Trevor Lawrence, The Athletic’s Jeff Howe writes.
- While Jacksonville could reinforce the trenches on both sides of the ball, HC Liam Coen could opt to fortify the line around Lawrence with LSU OT Will Campbell and Missouri OL Armand Membou as two candidates to end up as Jacksonville’s selection.
- Jaguars C Mitch Morse announced his retirement from the NFL. Mike Garafolo notes that Morse had $1.5 million guaranteed on his contract for the 2025 season.
Texans
The Texans recently acquired WR Christian Kirk from the Jaguars, with Kirk telling the media that this coming season in Houston will be his best yet.
“I’ve had incredible moments being a Jacksonville Jaguar,” Kirk said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’ll always be grateful to Duval for changing my life and my family’s, and we appreciate the love and support more than y’all will ever know! I’m thankful for the coaches and teammates I’ve had the privilege to play alongside, and I’ll truly miss putting on that Jaguars uniform. This past season has been one of the toughest because getting injured was never what I expected, no matter how common it is. Though I gave all I could to support my teammates from the sideline, not being out there with my guys on the battlefield was never easy. My preparation for the upcoming season is already under way, and the only way from here is up. I’ll be back stronger than ever, and I’m excited for this next chapter with the Texans. I promise it’ll be my best one yet.”
- Per Justin Melo, many teams have met with or are scheduled to meet with Ole Miss CB Trey Amos including the Bengals, Bills, Broncos, Chargers, Chiefs, Commanders, Cowboys, Falcons, Jets, Panthers, Texans, and Vikings.
- Boston College DE Donovan Ezieruaku said he had a formal meeting with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Texas DE Barryn Sorrell said he had a formal interview with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Notre Dame LB Jack Kiser had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Texas DT Alfred Collins had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Texas S Andrew Mukuba had a formal Combine interview with the Texans. (CJ Vogel)
- Virginia S Jonas Sanker had formal Combine meetings with three teams, including the Texans. (Mike Payton)
- Boston College OT Ozzy Trapilo had formal Combine interviews with four teams, including the Texans. (Justin Melo)
- Western Kentucky CB Upton Stout said he met with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew said he talked with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Georgia Tech TE Jackson Hawes said he met with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Nebraska TE Thomas Fidone said he met with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Michigan TE Colston Loveland said he had a formal meeting with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- Aaron Wilson reports San Jose State WR Nick Nash had a brief combine meeting with the Texans.
- Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel had a formal meeting at the combine with Houston. (Justin M)
- The Texans had a formal meeting with Texas DT Alfred Collins. (Ryan Fowler)
- Ryan Roberts reports Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka has had a formal meeting with the Texans at the combine.
- Houston met with SMU RB Breshard Smith at the combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Stoots adds the Texans met with Ohio State RB TreVeon Henderson.
- The Texans also met with USC RB Woody Marks. (Stoots)
- Additionally, Houston had a meeting with Virginia Tech RB Bhayshul Tuten at the combine. (Stoots)
- Per Stoots, the Texans hosted North Carolina RB Omarion Hampton for a meeting.
- Houston also spoke with Iowa RB Kaleb Johnson at the combine. (Stoots)
- Illinois WR Pat Bryant had a meeting with the Texans in Indianapolis. (Stoots)
- Houston talked to TCU WR Jack Bech at the combine. (Landry Locker)
- According to Stoots, Stanford WR Elic Ayomaynor spoke with the Texans.
- Jeff Risdon reports the Texans had a formal interview with Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins.
- Oregon WR Tez Johnson had a formal Combine meeting with the Texans. (Ryan Fowler)
- Texas TE Gunnar Helm met formally with the Texans at the Combine. (Ryan Fowler)
- Purdue OL Marcus Mbow had a formal Combine meeting with the Texans. (Tom Downey)
- Alabama G Tyler Booker said he had a formal meeting with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Arizona OL Jonah Savaiinaea met with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- North Dakota State OL Grey Zabel met formally with the Texans. (Cody Stoots)
- USC OL Jonah Monheim met with the Texans at the Combine. (Cody Stoots)
- Oregon OT Josh Conerly had formal Combine interviews with 12 teams, including the Texans. (James Crepea)
- Miami WR Sam Brown Jr. had formal combine meetings with the Bengals, Dolphins, Eagles, Panthers, Ravens, Seahawks, Texans, and Titans. (Aaron Wilson)
