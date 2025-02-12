AFC Notes: Colts Free Agency, Liam Coen, Jaguars, Texans Staff

Colts

James Boyd of The Athletic examines 10 potential free agents for the Colts to consider this offseason.

Boyd names Steelers QB Justin Fields as an option given QB Anthony Richardson has struggled with his accuracy through the first two years of his career.

Jaguars

Jeff Howe of The Athletic polled 10 NFL personnel executives and coaches on who the top head coaching hires were this offseason, with Jaguars HC Liam Coen finishing in sixth place.

finishing in sixth place. One anonymous executive said the following about the situation in Jacksonville: “Jacksonville has done a really nice job. The head coach is one thing, but looking at the staff, Grant Udinski will be an outstanding OC. He just doesn’t have play-calling experience. He’s a rising star. Shane Waldron is really organized and good. They’re stacking good, young coaches. The DC (Anthony Campanile) is impressive. It’s one thing to have the head coach, but he’s got to have good people around him, or it doesn’t matter. Liam’s unknown is his ability to handle the responsibilities as a head coach. But as a playcaller, having the best quarterback (among the seven vacancies), I can see them making a big jump. If they can find someone to get on the same page as him making personnel situations, they’re going to take off.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are expected to hire Rams senior offensive assistant Jerry Schuplinski to their coaching staff.

to their coaching staff. Wilson also reports that the Texans are expected to hire former fifth-round pick Frank Okam as an assistant defensive line coach.