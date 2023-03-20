AFC Notes: Colts, Gardner Minshew, Laremy Tunsil, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts QB Gardner Minshew is coming to Indianapolis with no expectations about what his role might be and is excited to be reunited with his former OC Shane Steichen, who is now the head coach of the Colts.

“I really don’t have any expectations,” Minshew said, via NFL.com. “I’ve come here to work hard and to have fun. I think if we do that every day, we’re going to end up in a good place. First off, assuming is always a dangerous game. As I said, I’ve come here to work hard and to help the team in any way I can. So, whatever that role is, I’m going to do it to the best of my ability.”

"Fired up to be working with Shane again," Minshew added. "He's a guy I have a ton of respect for, not only as a coach but just as a guy. I'm really excited about how he is going to be as a head coach. You have to be on the same page, quarterback, and play-caller. He does a very good job of kind of defining what we need, what he expects, and what he wants out of each play. He's very detailed and when you do that, it kind of takes some of the guesswork out and lets you play a little more freely within the rules if that makes sense." ESPN's Stephen Holder reports the Colts have not ruled out pursuing Ravens QB Lamar Jackson via offer sheet like some other teams have.

via offer sheet like some other teams have. However, Indianapolis also hasn’t taken any concrete steps toward making a run at Jackson, and team sources expressed some skepticism to Holder about whether it makes sense to go after him.

Texans

Texans’ LT Laremy Tunsil re-signed on a three-year deal worth $75 million that makes him the highest-paid offensive tackle in the NFL. The deal includes $50 million guaranteed and a $30 million signing bonus. (Over The Cap)

Titans

Per Aaron Wilson, the Titans' contract with OL Daniel Brunskill is for two years at $5.5 million and includes a $1 million signing bonus and $1.5 million guaranteed.

Wilson adds that the deal with LB Azeez Al-Shaair is for one year with a base value of $5 million and includes $4.25 million guaranteed. It also had a signing bonus of $3.17 million.

is for one year with a base value of $5 million and includes $4.25 million guaranteed. It also had a signing bonus of $3.17 million. Brunskill said the Titans have not discussed what position he would play but said he is most comfortable on the right side despite playing all five positions. (Terry McCormick)

New Titans OT Andre Dillard said he wanted a fresh start and felt like Tennessee was the right fit for him. (McCormick)

said he wanted a fresh start and felt like Tennessee was the right fit for him. (McCormick) Dillard said he plans to compete at left tackle but will play at any position the coaching staff asks him to. (Turron Davenport)

Dillard said he’s more of a pass blocker than a run blocker but has steadily improved in the run game during his time with the Eagles. (Davenport)

When asked why things didn’t work out for him with the Eagles, Dillard said his injury derailed things and said he wouldn’t change anything about his experiences with Philadelphia. (Paul Kuharsky)

Former Ravens safety and coaching assistant Anthony Levine has left the team in order to join the Titans as an assistant special teams coach. (Jeff Zrebiec)

has left the team in order to join the Titans as an assistant special teams coach. (Jeff Zrebiec) Tulane RB Tyjae Spears met with the Titans before his pro day. (Ryan Fowler)