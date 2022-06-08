AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, K’Lavon Chaisson, Texans

Colts

had a lingering “ankle functioning issue” and it was determined after undergoing MRIs that he had a nerve issue in his back that was affecting his ankle. Leonard told McAfee that he is feeling “better than ever” and his recent back surgery should have a positive impact on his play next season.

Colts G Quenton Nelson when asked about a potential contract extension: “Not focused on that.” (Joel A. Erickson)

Former Jaguars’ first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson isn’t upset that the team drafted a pass-rusher first overall but instead is going to use it as motivation.

“I’d be lying if I said it didn’t motivate me,” Chaisson said, via The Associated Press. “Of course, it did. It lit a fire under me. If there wasn’t big enough motivation, it’s 10 times as big now. I love it, though. I would never shy away from any competition. I applaud all of it. And, honestly, it makes the team better.”

Chaisson is already playing under the third head coach of his career in HC Doug Pederson.

“It’s not ideal, but the game is all about adapting to situations,” Chiasson said. “I’m happy, just so blessed to even be here. I don’t ever really make it a big deal, just go in with an adjusted mindset and get it done.”

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports that Jaguars QB C.J. Beathard is not expected to require surgery for the groin injury he suffered this week.

Texans HC Lovie Smith believes that RB Marlon Mack is a great fit with the team, adding that they’re happy with not only him but the running back room as a whole.

“Sometimes you need a change, change of scenery, a new team,” Smith said, via Texans Wire. “I know he’s fit in well with our group. We feel like we have a plan for him and we like the running back position, not just him.”

Smith likes to look at what players have the potential to bring instead of focusing on their previous shortcomings. Smith thinks he can get Mack back to form and can get the best out of the 26-year-old running back.

“When we look at players, some people are like, let me see the bad plays,” said Smith. “I like to see the good plays. When we are coaching up a guy, let’s see his best and Marlon has been a productive player in the league and we look at his best years he’s had.”