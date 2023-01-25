AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler expect Colts ST coordinator Bubba Ventrone and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy to be among the team’s extensive list of finalists.

Regarding the Colts' interest in 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans, the Athletic's Stephen Holder confirmed Indianapolis won't be able to interview Ryans until after San Francisco is done with the playoffs because they weren't able to have an initial interview with him.

Colts offensive assistant Brian Bratton will participate as the wide receivers coach for the American team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson told TE Evan Engram he appreciates him taking a chance on the team and reiterated that he hopes the team is able to bring him back this offseason.

“I told Evan again this morning how much I appreciated him, and he could’ve gone anywhere as a free agent; he chose to come here,” Pederson said, via Sports Illustrated. “Even on a one-year deal, what he did this year, I just saw the joy in his eyes talking to him again this morning. He’s a big part of our success. We hope to possibly get him back here, we’d love to have him back. He knows how we feel, we know how he feels, and hopefully it gets worked out. Just knowing who he is now and really what he did for us this year, it means a lot to the team and the success that he had.”

Jaguars RT Jawaan Taylor is another player that Pederson hopes to keep in Jacksonville. Pederson feels good about where his offensive line is at and hopes to keep the core intact.

“I like where the offensive line is,” Pederson said. “I know where Jawaan is this year, but he played outstanding football for us and he’s another one that we hope to tie up if we can. Having somebody like Walker Little to be able to step in and do the things he did, you see the importance of having that third tackle. Really, the guy that can fill in at guard if needed to. Walker has been that guy. Obviously, Cam, we’re excited to get him back at some point this year and get him rolling again. We get Ben Bartch back in the mix. There’s excitement with that group. The focus is to get them healthy and get Brandon healthy, Luke healthy, this is that time. Excited where the offensive line is, I know we’ve got some things to work out this spring but feel really good about those guys.”

Pederson said the offensive line made great strides this year and understands the importance of cohesion along their front.

“It’s important; it’s important to us that we make every effort to get guys back,” Pederson said. “We know what J.T. is and what he means to this team and organization. We’d love to be able to get that done. He knows that, and sometimes they’re business decisions that are out of our control. It is important to let them know that we want them all back, and we will try to make every effort to do that.”

Texans

ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler get the sense the Texans haven’t given up on the idea of landing former Saints HC Sean Payton but there doesn’t seem to be a lot of steam behind that at this time.

but there doesn’t seem to be a lot of steam behind that at this time. If it’s not Payton, both Graziano and Fowler agree Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon and 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans are the frontrunners. However, neither can interview until after this weekend, which offers an opportunity for Broncos DC Ejiro Evero and Giants OC Mike Kafka to impress.

will be the right fit. Texans defensive assistant Ben Bolling will participate as a linebackers coach for the National team at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

will participate as a linebackers coach for the National team at the 2023 Senior Bowl. Texans offensive assistant Jarrod James will also be an assistant offensive line coach for the National team at the Senior Bowl.