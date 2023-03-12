AFC Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Colts TE Mo Alie-Cox is believed to be available for trade. He notes a few teams have him on their list of trade candidates.

Zak Keefer believes that the Colts will not make a large trade in order to move up for a quarterback in this draft, as they do not believe there is a franchise quarterback such as Bengals QB Joe Burrow or Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence.

Jaguars

Jaguars WR Calvin Ridley is happy to be a part of the organization and is excited to get to work with HC Doug Pederson.

“I know Coach Doug [Pederson] has the formula to win and I want to be a part of that,” Ridley said, via Jaguars Wire. “That’s what it’s about. That’s why we work hard is to win those games and be in those important games. I want to be in important games. I think Coach Doug and Trevor [Lawrence] and the whole Jacksonville organization is going that direction and I want to be a part of that.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the Jaguars have been making strong, good-faith efforts to keep both RT Jawaan Taylor and DE Arden Key on extensions. Both are expected to have a lot of interest when free agency begins this week.

Texans

The Athletic’s Mike Sando talked to GMs and high-ranking evaluators for a few different NFL teams to try and get a sense of how the league sees the top ten of the draft going coming out of the Scouting Combine. The consensus was that Texans GM Nick Caserio would sit tight and pick a quarterback, whichever one of Alabama QB Bryce Young or Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud wasn’t taken first.

However, one GM had a different opinion. This was before the Panthers trade for the No. 1 pick but may still have some relevance if Carolina is seriously considering trading it again.

“I can’t see Houston moving up,” an exec from a team picking in the top 10 said of the Texans, who also pick 12th. “I see them gambling that there is a quarterback there at 12.”

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post, citing sources, says the Texans, Colts, and Seahawks were among the teams who checked in with the Bears to see what a trade to No. 1 would cost.

All of his sources still expected Young to be the first pick and La Canfora added there’s buzz in the scouting community Houston is smitten with Young.

La Canfora mentions the Texans are one of the teams at least keeping track of 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo ‘s market before free agency.

Per ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime, Adam Schefter mentioned on SportsCenter the Texans were also interested in trading up to the No. 1 pick before they were beaten to the punch by the Panthers.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano writes not to discount Texans LT Laremy Tunsil as a possible trade candidate this offseason, with the Chiefs potentially interested. He’s entering the final year of his contract and has been open about wanting a new deal. His last extension made him the NFL’s highest-paid tackle for a while.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says the Texans are expected to be involved to some degree in the free agent market for defensive tackles, which features both top-end options and a lot of depth.

He also notes there’s a connection between 49ers LB Azeez Al-Shaair and new Texans HC DeMeco Ryans which makes Houston a potential option to sign Al-Shaair in free agency.

Aaron Wilson reports that Texans free agent cornerbacks Tavierre Thomas and Tremon Smith are expected to draw significant interest on the open market after two strong years with Houston.