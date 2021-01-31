AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

NBC Sports’ Peter King notes stiff competition from the Panthers, Broncos, Colts and 49ers drove the price up for the Rams in their trade with the Lions for QB Matthew Stafford .

. Chris Ballard loves the Senior Bowl, the team could be keeping an eye on Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond , who had a strong performance in the annual game. George Bremer of the Herald Bulletin notes that since Colts’ GMloves the Senior Bowl, the team could be keeping an eye on Texas A&M QB, who had a strong performance in the annual game.

Bremer adds that the main position to keep an eye on for the Colts in the draft is left tackle, as they will most likely be looking to replace retiring LT Anthony Castonzo.

Jaguars

According to Field Yates, the Jaguars are hiring former Cowboys assistant special teams coach Carlos Polk as their special teams assistant.

Texans

Two members of the Ravens organization had high praise for new Texans’ HC David Culley, including current Ravens’ HC John Harbaugh and former GM Ozzie Newsome.

“Energy, loyalty, attention to players’ needs with the ability to get them to do the hard things as players and relate to every kind of personality positively, that’s a gift,” Harbaugh said, via Aaron Wilson of The Houston Chronicle.

“His ability to relate to players, David has coached some other veteran players with other teams that weren’t the easiest to coach and he was able to deal with that,” Newsome said. “David is very demanding, but the guys want to do well for him.”