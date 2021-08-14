AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts’ HC Frank Reich offered praise for second-year RB Jonathan Taylor due to what he has shown so far in training camp and it appears that he is ready for the regular season to get underway.

“The guy is a pro’s pro. Even when it got a little chippy out there today, he’s unphased by it all, he’s just doing his job – next play mentality,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indy Star. “That guy looks so good right now I can’t even begin to tell you.”

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay commented on the extensions of GM Chris Ballard and Reich: “It was important to me that we had some length to this. I could have waited longer but I felt strongly.” (Stephen Holder)

Colts' owner Jim Irsay commented on the extensions of GM Chris Ballard and Reich: "It was important to me that we had some length to this. I could have waited longer but I felt strongly." (Stephen Holder)
Irsay also told QB Carson Wentz that he wants him to return to full health before taking the field in 2021 and feels the same about G Quenton Nelson: "I told him, I want you at 100 percent… we want to see him healthy in two months, in two years, four years… You just want to see him ready when he comes back. If it's Seattle, so be it. If not…Same thing with Quenton Nelson."

Irsay trusts Reich when it comes to the current quarterback situation and injury to Wentz: "I have a comfort level. That's why Frank (Reich) is there. No one knows better than him. I think right now there's probably a good chance we go (with the young QBs)… But we always keep our options open."

Jaguars

Jaguars DE K'Lavon Chaisson said he was excited to attend Broncos DE Von Miller's pash rush camp: "I've been trying to get to that since my freshman year in college. It meant the world to me. I recorded everything they said and every year I'm going to try and get back out there." (John Oehser)

Chaisson added he is impressed by DC Joe Cullen's defense: "It's fast, man. We're coming from all different ways. This defense has a lot of confidence and I feel like we all trust each other to do our job…" (Oesher)

Texans

Texans LB Kevin Pierre-Louis said the linebackers in Houston’s defense have a lot of speed and he thinks it will help their system.

“Each of the linebackers that are in the group, fit that scheme of just being fast, running to the ball, guys that are going to give 110 percent effort,” Pierre-Louis said, via Aaron Wilson of Sportstalk790. “I pride myself on hustle. I’m not the biggest guy, but I can run to the ball and can hit. All those attributes are going to help this team as we figure everything out going forward.”

Pierre-Lewis is glad to be playing under veteran DC Lovie Smith and views him as a great mentor.

“It’s a blessing,” Pierre-Lewis said. “The first time I met him was one of my visits coming out in 2014. A guy that has sort of like an aura around him. You just trust him right away. You don’t really view him as a coach, just somewhat of a mentor, a person to look up to, a person to really think of and listen to. The fact that I get the opportunity to play under him is something I won’t take for granted, for sure.”

Pierre-Lewis feels that the turnover of the Texans’ roster creates a “sense of urgency” across the team.

“It definitely creates a sense of urgency, which every team should have, but now it’s right in front of your face,” Pierre-Louis said. “With that level of competition that’s across all positions, it makes you really take advantage of your time while you’re here and really be a true professional.”