AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts HC Frank Reich said it is still too early to tell when QB Carson Wentz can return to practice.

“I continue to be optimistic about his return but still just doesn’t make any sense for me to try to predict when that’ll be because as the rehab continues and he starts pushing it, you don’t know — is there a setback along the way when you really start going harder and you really start testing it out,” Reich said, via Colts.com. “Right now everything feels like it’s great but how far have we really tested it, we’re only two weeks out. I think that’s why it makes sense to me and our team here to hey, let’s let him get further into this process and rehab and actual getting on the field and taking next steps there to determine the pace that we go.”

Joel A. Erickson reports Colts RB Benny LeMay was fined $3,367 for unsportsmanlike conduct, which can be reduced by appeal.

Jaguars

Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin said the Jacksonville’s cornerbacks group has grown close together and forming a “brotherhood” in the locker room.

“I just like how close we all got,” Griffin said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “Everybody’s still asking questions, everyone’s still trying to get closer, everyone’s still trying to create that fellowship, that brotherhood. That’s awesome to see because we’re going to need everybody.”

Jaguars second-round CB Tyson Campbell recalled allowing a touchdown in Wednesday’s scrimmage against the Browns.

“You know it’s part of the game, you live and learn,” Campbell said. “I’ll keep getting better each and every week. I’m taking it to the chin and keep pushing and make sure I make plays as well.”

Jaguars DC Joe Cullen thinks Campbell is “really developing well” thus far this offseason.

“He is really developing well,” Cullen said. “He is really getting better every day.”

Texans

New Texans DC Lovie Smith‘s scheme seems like it’s suiting DL Charles Omenihu quite well. In the 3-4 defense Houston played last season, Omenihu spent a lot of time on the interior of the defensive line. In Smith’s 4-3 defense, he starts out on the edge before kicking back inside on third down. He had two sacks and a fumble recovery in Saturday’s preseason win against the Cowboys.

“I think I’m versatile enough to play any front, but being in a four-man front on first and second downs, going against tight ends and tackles, that’s a lot easier than going against tackles and guards,” Omenihu said via the Athletic’s Aaron Reiss. “That mentality of just, all right, I’ve gone against 600 pounds at one time, or head up against a tackle (in a 3-4), now I’m going against a tight end or tackle one-on-one — much easier. And rushing inside, I’ve been doing that.”