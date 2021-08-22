AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
Colts HC Frank Reich said it is still too early to tell when QB Carson Wentz can return to practice.
“I continue to be optimistic about his return but still just doesn’t make any sense for me to try to predict when that’ll be because as the rehab continues and he starts pushing it, you don’t know — is there a setback along the way when you really start going harder and you really start testing it out,” Reich said, via Colts.com. “Right now everything feels like it’s great but how far have we really tested it, we’re only two weeks out. I think that’s why it makes sense to me and our team here to hey, let’s let him get further into this process and rehab and actual getting on the field and taking next steps there to determine the pace that we go.”
- Joel A. Erickson reports Colts RB Benny LeMay was fined $3,367 for unsportsmanlike conduct, which can be reduced by appeal.
Jaguars
Jaguars CB Shaquill Griffin said the Jacksonville’s cornerbacks group has grown close together and forming a “brotherhood” in the locker room.
“I just like how close we all got,” Griffin said, via John Reid of the Florida Times-Union. “Everybody’s still asking questions, everyone’s still trying to get closer, everyone’s still trying to create that fellowship, that brotherhood. That’s awesome to see because we’re going to need everybody.”
Jaguars second-round CB Tyson Campbell recalled allowing a touchdown in Wednesday’s scrimmage against the Browns.
“You know it’s part of the game, you live and learn,” Campbell said. “I’ll keep getting better each and every week. I’m taking it to the chin and keep pushing and make sure I make plays as well.”
Jaguars DC Joe Cullen thinks Campbell is “really developing well” thus far this offseason.
“He is really developing well,” Cullen said. “He is really getting better every day.”
Texans
New Texans DC Lovie Smith‘s scheme seems like it’s suiting DL Charles Omenihu quite well. In the 3-4 defense Houston played last season, Omenihu spent a lot of time on the interior of the defensive line. In Smith’s 4-3 defense, he starts out on the edge before kicking back inside on third down. He had two sacks and a fumble recovery in Saturday’s preseason win against the Cowboys.
“I think I’m versatile enough to play any front, but being in a four-man front on first and second downs, going against tight ends and tackles, that’s a lot easier than going against tackles and guards,” Omenihu said via the Athletic’s Aaron Reiss. “That mentality of just, all right, I’ve gone against 600 pounds at one time, or head up against a tackle (in a 3-4), now I’m going against a tight end or tackle one-on-one — much easier. And rushing inside, I’ve been doing that.”
- Texans S Lonnie Johnson has also changed positions after primarily playing corner and he has excelled. He leads the defense in training camp interceptions and had a pick-six Saturday: “My skills at corner are helping me a lot with safety, being able to guard people, being able to recognize routes quicker, just pretty much knowing where the quarterback wants to go with the ball. Now at safety, I get to use my vision as much as possible.”
- Texans OT Tytus Howard started at left guard and Reiss says it appears clear he’s going to be shifting there from right tackle. 2020 fourth-round OT Charlie Heck worked at right tackle with Marcus Cannon still out.
- Texans LBs Zach Cunningham and Christian Kirksey are the two who stay on the field in nickel defense, per Reiss, which Reiss points out is interesting given Kevin Pierre-Louis, the third starter in base defense, is generally regarded as better in coverage.
- ESPN’s Sarah Barshop says if Texans QB Deshaun Watson is not placed on the NFL’s exempt list, he could spend the entire season on Houston’s 53-man roster but as a gameday inactive.
