AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Jaguars

Michael Silver reports that the Jaguars did not interview former NFL QB Josh McCown for their vacant head coaching job.

for their vacant head coaching job. Jason La Canfora reports that Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is backing Colts DC Matt Eberflus as his choice for the new head coach of the franchise now that Bill O’Brien is no longer considered a candidate.

is backing Colts DC as his choice for the new head coach of the franchise now that is no longer considered a candidate. La Canfora also reports that the interview O’Brien had with Tony Khan , son of owner Shad Khan , quickly went south as the younger Khan had reservations about O’Brien’s toxic past.

, son of owner , quickly went south as the younger Khan had reservations about O’Brien’s toxic past. Sources tell La Canfora that Baalke has been trying to pitch his job security to secure a head coach.

Meanwhile, La Canfora mentions that Eberflus has been looking for greater leverage as part of a head-coaching offer. Baalke is reportedly a strong proponent of Eberflus.

La Canfora expects the Jaguars to wait for a second interview with some candidates still coaching in the playoffs such as Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich before making a decision.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said that they are “open for business” in regards to possibly dealing the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

“Absolutely. Always open for business,” Caserio said, via TexansWire.

Caserio mentioned that there are several factors they consider when trading away picks, including which players are available and their potential return in assets.

“I think we’ve always been a little more open-minded, progressively thinking, move up and down,” said Caserio. “It’s not just move to move. And I think trades specific to the draft are always driven by A) player availability, B) where are you moving, what are you moving away from, and then C) what are you getting in return in terms of assets that could potentially fill out the rest of your team?”