AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans

Colts
- Mike Wells of ESPN notes that the Colts may not have an option when it comes to re-signing WR T.Y. Hilton as he is considering retirement.
- Wells says the Colts instead focus on bringing back key blockers such as G Mark Glowinski, G Chris Reed, T Matt Pryor, and TE Mo Alie-Cox.
- Wells proposes that the Colts let players like RB Marlon Mack, T Eric Fisher, WR Zach Pascal, T Sam Tevi, T Julien Davenport leave in free agency. Mack has lost any chance of starting and Fisher is viewed as replaceable by the franchise despite his status as a former first overall pick.
Jaguars
- Michael Silver reports that the Jaguars did not interview former NFL QB Josh McCown for their vacant head coaching job.
- Jason La Canfora reports that Jaguars GM Trent Baalke is backing Colts DC Matt Eberflus as his choice for the new head coach of the franchise now that Bill O’Brien is no longer considered a candidate.
- La Canfora also reports that the interview O’Brien had with Tony Khan, son of owner Shad Khan, quickly went south as the younger Khan had reservations about O’Brien’s toxic past.
- Sources tell La Canfora that Baalke has been trying to pitch his job security to secure a head coach.
- Meanwhile, La Canfora mentions that Eberflus has been looking for greater leverage as part of a head-coaching offer. Baalke is reportedly a strong proponent of Eberflus.
- La Canfora expects the Jaguars to wait for a second interview with some candidates still coaching in the playoffs such as Buccaneers OC Byron Leftwich before making a decision.
Texans
Texans GM Nick Caserio said that they are “open for business” in regards to possibly dealing the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
“Absolutely. Always open for business,” Caserio said, via TexansWire.
Caserio mentioned that there are several factors they consider when trading away picks, including which players are available and their potential return in assets.
“I think we’ve always been a little more open-minded, progressively thinking, move up and down,” said Caserio. “It’s not just move to move. And I think trades specific to the draft are always driven by A) player availability, B) where are you moving, what are you moving away from, and then C) what are you getting in return in terms of assets that could potentially fill out the rest of your team?”
