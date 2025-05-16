AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Arik Armstead, Nico Collins

Colts

Colts OC Jim Bob Cooter says that the team is not worried about a timeline when it comes to naming a starting quarterback.

“Yeah, those guys are, I think, eager to compete,” Cooter said, via Pro Football Talk in a Wednesday press conference. “[C]ompetition kind of makes us all better. Got an opportunity to go out there and get some reps, and go through our process. Whether you’re hearing it for the first time or hearing it for the 10th time, spring is always a good time of year to dive back into the details in the quarterback room, especially, and kind of make sure you’re in lockstep with what we’re doing offensively, and that can give you the best chance to go succeed. So those guys are putting in good work here, and it’s going to be fun to watch.”

“I think that’s natural for a quarterback as they go through their NFL career, to find aspects of their game to refine, especially in the offseason,” Cooter added when asked about QB Anthony Richardson. “One year it’s footwork, one year it’s something else — these guys are really, really on top of their craft. I think that’s just a part of Anthony’s sort of work habits in the offseason, what he’s looking to get better at, working to improve. This is a good time of year, you guys aren’t out there shooting cameras at them, so they can work on anything they need to work on and sort of try to fine-tune it.”

Cooter is in his third season with Richardson but was primarily asked about newcomer QB Daniel Jones, who spent the end of last season on the Vikings’ bench.

“We’re asking a lot of that quarterback room to try to put them in the best position to have success in the spring, and then this upcoming season. He’s tackling that assignment head-on,” Cooter said of Jones. “[W]e’ve only been out there a few days with these guys throwing, but he’s looking good out there throwing the ball around and moving around. Obviously, with a quarterback coming into any sort of new offense where even just the cadence is a little bit different, the way you call a play is a little bit different, maybe the way a coaching staff asks you to read a pass is different than you have in your past. There’s a lot of information that quarterbacks have to sort of manage and process and go through, and he’s doing a great job of that right now, but we’re going to keep piling installs up on these guys. We’re teaching them a lot of information this time of year, so it’s going to keep coming at him. But he’s doing a great job right now, sort of day in, day out attacking each day and trying to get better.”

Jaguars

Jaguars GM James Gladstone said DL Arik Armstead is projected to move back inside after playing defensive end last season.

“We certainly look forward to seeing guys being in different positions than they’ve been in the past and that being an element that activates different sides of them,” Gladstone said, via the team’s website. “Their whole approach has been great so far, so we’re looking forward to it.”

Texans

Houston used two Day 2 picks on receivers this year as they added Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel from Iowa State. Following a year that established him as the true top target of the offense, WR Nico Collins reflected on becoming a veteran and talked about how they will make each other better.

“It’s crazy how time flies,” Collins said Saturday at his annual youth football camp, via KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson. “It’s a blessing to be in this position, man. It’s only right for me to lead by example. I know they’re gonna push me, I’m gonna push them. That’s the only way we can get better and we’re gonna shine on Sundays.

“So, push each other and let them boys know, let the DBs know what’s up. I can’t wait to join the guys, man. I’m excited to get back with them boys, for sure.”