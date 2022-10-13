AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Dameon Pierce

Colts

If there’s a bright spot to the Colts’ season so far, it’s the play of CB Stephon Gilmore even at the ancient — for a cornerback — age of 32. He was instrumental in Indianapolis’ win over the Broncos last Thursday with a pick and pass breakup in the endzone and has been a huge part of the Colts’ defense overall to start the season.

“No doubt,” Colts HC Frank Reich said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I mean, since he’s been here, you can tell he has a different presence about him — a real confidence — and the way he sees the game? Yeah. And then I just think he’s been great, he’s more of a quiet personality, but his presence is really strong, so you could feel that. You could tell as we were going in training camp that he’s gonna make a lot of plays. I mean, he’s such a good cover guy.”

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday, which is a good sign for his availability in Week 6. (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence called guards Ben Bartch and Tyler Shatley his two “favorite teammates” and is confident that Shatley will fill in effectively for Bartch, who is on injured reserve after suffering a dislocated knee.

“I love both those guys,” Lawrence said, via Brett Hawn of FanNation. “Those are my two of favorite teammates honestly. I’m not just saying that because I’m up here. Those really are two of the best guys. Obviously, I hate that for Bartch. I hate it for our team. He was playing great. Made a lot of strides. He had a great offseason. I thought he was doing a really great job, so I hate that his season got cut short, but I know what Tyler brings to the table, a guy that’s always ready.”

Lawrence continued that Shatley has done a “great job” thus far and he’s been ready for the starting role.

“That’s a guy you want on your team, as far as the type of person that he is but how he prepares himself. Every week it’s like he’s a starter, whether that’s at center or guard. Any of those three spots in the middle, if something happens, like what happened to Ben, he’s ready to step up, and when he’s in there, it’s really seamless. Obviously, they’re two different players, but he’s done a great job. Same thing, had to come in the game, wasn’t really expecting to play and had to come in end of, I don’t know if it was end of the first half or somewhere in the second half, I can’t remember exactly what happened, but he came in and played the rest of the game and played well.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson had high praise for Shatley being able to line up in multiple positions.

“Yeah, any time you guys have veteran backups, swing guys that go in multiple spots is beneficial,” Pederson said. “Shatley is one of those guys, whether it’s guard or center. It’s just valuable to have. You have him, you have Walker (OL Walker Little) sitting there, Cole Van Lanen (OL Cole Van Lanen) used to play guard and tackle, so we got options.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio praised fourth-round RB Dameon Pierce for showing up on the team’s off-day to work out. He says that’s the type of football character they’re looking to rebuild the team with.

“Monday is the off-day for the players, and he’s in here squatting 425 [pounds],” Caserio said, via Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. “And people wonder, well why is he successful on the field. Well he’s successful because he works hard, has the right attitude, he’s a good teammates, trusts the people around him, he gives credit to his teammates, the offensive linemen, the tight ends, and doesn’t make it about himself. So I think more players with that attitude, more players with that mindset, collectively, in this building and in this program, ultimately, that’s what it takes.”

Texans’ assistant director of player personnel James Liipfert thinks Pierce fell to the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft because other teams were looking for different qualities in a running back: “I would say particularly with running back position, 32 offensive coordinators, want different things. Getting into an eye-of-the-beholder situation. We just watch tape, we tracked him at Senior Bowl, Pro Day.” (Aaron Wilson)