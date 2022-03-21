AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Former Colts QB Carson Wentz found out he was probably done in Indianapolis at the same time everyone else did following a report from ESPN’s Chris Mortensen on Super Bowl Sunday. A few weeks later, the deal was done, ending his time with the Colts after just a year.

“I got a call from my agent on Super Bowl Sunday and found that out, and I was like ‘OK, is there’s truth in that?’” Wentz said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “So that was really the first time I’d heard it. Definitely caught me off guard, caught my agent and everybody, family, off-guard. I had no idea how it all transpired, it’s been a whirlwind.”

Following the news that the Colts have traded for Falcons QB Matt Ryan , the Athletic’s Stephen Holder reports that there will be no significant changes to Ryan’s contract. The Colts will carry him for two years at $24.7 million this year and $28.2 million in 2023.

, the Athletic’s Stephen Holder reports that there will be no significant changes to Ryan’s contract. The Colts will carry him for two years at $24.7 million this year and $28.2 million in 2023. According to ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Colts decided against pursuing a trade for Jimmy Garoppolo because there were concerns over his shoulder injury. Russini explains that this isn’t so much the medical side of it, but the idea of missing time in the offseason with a new team.

because there were concerns over his shoulder injury. Russini explains that this isn’t so much the medical side of it, but the idea of missing time in the offseason with a new team. The Colts had a formal Combine interview and will also meet virtually with UAB DE Alex Wright. (Justin Melo)

Jaguars

New Jaguars TE Evan Engram revealed that joining HC Doug Pederson was a big part of the reason he signed with Jacksonville this offseason.

“A big part of my decision was Doug coming in here,” Engram said, via JaguarsWire.com. “Obviously playing against him twice a year the last four years when he was in Philly and his resume and pedigree, using the tight end position, and some of the talent that he’s developed was a big part of my decision.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson had only one private workout scheduled, with the Jaguars, but he canceled it after fellow Michigan DE David Ojabo tore his Achilles at their pro day.

had only one private workout scheduled, with the Jaguars, but he canceled it after fellow Michigan DE tore his Achilles at their pro day. Hutchinson will still have a top 30 visit to Jacksonville, as will N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu.

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio told the media that more than four teams were interested in QB Deshaun Watson, however, the Texans were unwilling to trade him to an interested division rival such as the Colts.

“I would say there was a fair amount of teams, but what we tried to do was bring the teams that had a legitimate interest, and that was based off the compensation that was presented,” Caserio said, via Pro Football Talk. “Going back to the earlier questions, I think there was a certain threshold that I had established in order to make it a legitimate discussion, and if we got to that point then we could engage further. I don’t want to get into the exact number, but there was a few more, however many teams than what everybody was reporting towards the end.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson and N.C. State OT Ikem Ekwonu will have top 30 visits with the Texans.

Titans

Titans TE Austin Hooper said he was asked to split time with other tight end and did a lot of run blocking in Cleveland. Hooper adds that his versatility is his best attribute and he just wants an opportunity to compete. (Turron Davenport)