AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Coastal Carolina TE Isaiah Likely had a private workout with the Colts. (Ryan Roberts)
Jaguars
- Per Adam Breneman, Steelers TE Pat Freiermuth said he really thought the Jaguars were going to take him in the second round given his position coach in college was in Jacksonville at the time. The Jaguar took OT Walker Little instead: “I really thought I was gonna go to Jacksonville really with [my former TE coach Tyler Bowen]. They called me and they were like, ‘Hey, we’re going to draft you at this spot (45).”
- LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price has a top 30 visit with the Jaguars on his schedule. (Jordan Schultz)
- Michigan RB Hassan Haskins had a top 30 visit with the Jaguars. (Aaron Wilson)
Texans
- NBC Sports’ Peter King writes that he thinks the Texans could lean toward Alabama OT Evan Neal if they elect to take a tackle with the No. 3 pick. He points out GM Nick Caserio‘s roots are in the New England program, which is tight with Alabama HC Nick Saban, who raves about Neal.
- Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Houston Texans. (Ari Meirov)
Titans
- Texas A&M OL Kenyon Green has a pre-draft visit scheduled with the Tennessee Titans. (Ari Meirov)
- The Titans are hosting San Diego State TE Daniel Bellinger for a top 30 visit. (Justin Melo)
- Titans OLB Olasunkanmi Adeniyi‘s one-year deal includes a base salary of $1.035 million, a signing bonus of $152,500 and $350,000 in guaranteed salary. It qualifies for the veteran salary benefit. (Over The Cap)
