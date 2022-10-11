AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich explained the thought process in the revamped lineup the team trotted out on the offensive line for Thursday night football, moving third-round OT Bernhard Raimann into the starting lineup on the left side and shifting Matt Pryor over to right tackle, which bumped standout veteran Braden Smith inside to guard. Raimann and Pryor both had nights they probably would like to forget.

“The thought process was, we think Bernhard’s our long-term left tackle,” Reich said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “We think he’s shown enough to show that he was ready to go in. He had recovered from his injury. Even though he had probably only played about 30 plays before that, we thought we saw enough that he could get in there and hold his own. And, then, we thought about moving Braden back down to right guard—that was originally his natural position. He played there in college. He’s an A-plus run blocker. That would give us Quenton Nelson, Ryan Kelly and Braden Smith inside the run game, which would help get the run game going.”

The Athletic’s Jeff Howe lists Reich as a coach potentially on the hot seat, as Colts owner Jim Irsay is growing impatient with the team’s lack of success.

Colts OC Marcus Brady on Raimann remaining in the lineup: "In order for him to get to where we need, gotta get those reps and have those growing pains." (Zak Keefer)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson remains concerned about getting QB Trevor Lawrence settled in at the beginning of games so that he is able to remain confident and successful.

“I think that we as a staff have to figure out a way to kind of get him settled into the game, number one,” Pederson said, via JaguarsWire.com. “Then, obviously, Trevor has to, obviously, make sure that he is in a good spot. The thing is he sees everything. He sees the field well. We just have to continue to keep throwing and keep putting him in situations like that. He is going to get better. He will get better. I’m not worried about that at all. We have a lot of faith and trust in him, and he can definitely do the job. We’ve seen it this season. We just have to keep working on him.”

Texans The Athletic's Jeff Howe says the perception around the league is Texans HC Lovie Smith is a strong candidate to be one and done, even though Houston gave him a five-year contract.

Texans GM Nick Caserio was asked about QB Davis Mills' performance but was more focused on the team: "I think overall as a team, we need to be more consistent." (DJ Bien-Aime)
The Texans worked out OL KC McDermott. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Titans as a potential darkhorse landing spot for WR Odell Beckham Jr., as they need another outside receiving threat even though they’re a run-heavy offense.