AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

There were some promising moments for the Colts in QB Sam Ehlinger‘s first career start. But the same problems that have beset the offense all season didn’t go away, and the result was just 16 points and another loss after turnovers and a failure to capitalize in the red zone doomed Indianapolis against the Commanders.

“I thought as an offense, we had a lot of opportunities,” Ehlinger said via the Athletic’s Zak Keefer. “We just shot ourselves in the foot. We got down on the other side of the 50 multiple times and didn’t come away with points. Two turnovers. Got down to the inch-yard line and came away with three points, and that’s not good enough in this league.

“So it’s frustrating,” Ehlinger continued, “but we showed that we can be an explosive offense. We had explosive plays, and we just have to keep building from there.”

Colts Kenny Moore revealed he’s been playing with a torn ligament in his left hand since the start of the season and has now suffered a sprained right hand. ( CBrevealed he’s been playing with a torn ligament in his left hand since the start of the season and has now suffered a sprained right hand. ( James Boyd

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor twisted his previously injured right ankle. The team is also hoping for the return of DE Kwity Paye who has missed the last three games. (Kevin Bowen)

twisted his previously injured right ankle. The team is also hoping for the return of DE who has missed the last three games. (Kevin Bowen) Colts HC Frank Reich on potentially trading veteran QB Matt Ryan: “I’m sure if there are any discussions to be had between Chris and me on that, we’ll have them at the appropriate time.” (George Bremer)

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence is still struggling to overcome his sophomore slump, with many wondering when he will break out and put the poor decisions that have proven costly behind him.

“I’ve got to look in the mirror and I’ve got to play better,” Lawrence said, via Jaguars.com.

Doug Pederson on Lawrence playing aggressively: “I’m not going to take the aggressiveness away from Trevor, I love that about him … but at the same time we got to be smart.” Jaguars HCon Lawrence playing aggressively: “I’m not going to take the aggressiveness away from Trevor, I love that about him … but at the same time we got to be smart.” John Shipley)

Texans

CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones writes that if the Texans were to trade WR Brandin Cooks , it would essentially be to buy a pick. Teams are hesitant about Cooks’ $18 million guaranteed base salary in 2023 and Houston could eat some of that money — but only if they’re getting a high draft pick back.

, it would essentially be to buy a pick. Teams are hesitant about Cooks’ $18 million guaranteed base salary in 2023 and Houston could eat some of that money — but only if they’re getting a high draft pick back. Texans HC Lovie Smith noted S Jonathan Owens will still be the starter after being taken out of the game due to missed tackles. (DJ Bien-Aime)

Titans

Titans fans were excited about the debut of third-round QB Malik Willis, yet he only attempted ten passes as the team had 314 rushing yards compared to just 40 passing yards.

“If they can’t stop the run, why would we not run it?” Willis said. via NFL.com. “More than anything, we’re not out here to try to throw for 300 every game or try to run for 300 every game. We’re out here trying to find ways to win games. That’s all.” Titans HC Mike Vrabel commented on Willis’ first start in the absence of QB Ryan Tannehill. “Malik, first NFL start on the road, crowd noise, all those things,” Vrabel said. “We tried what we felt gave us the best chance to win the football game. That is going to change each and every week.” “I thought (Willis’ performance) got better,” Vrabel added. “Today, there were some good things and some things that, if he’s the quarterback for us next week, we’ll have to be better at. But that will be about the same for everybody.”