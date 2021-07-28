AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts

Jaguars

Jaguars first-round QB Trevor Lawrence didn’t take the first snaps as the starter when Jacksonville opened up camp on Wednesday. But he quickly demonstrated why he was the slam-dunk No. 1 overall pick.

“It was cool because you see the draft and everything and you hear the hype,” Jaguars LB Myles Jack said via NFL Media’s James Palmer. “So, I’m getting in my stance and I’m seeing him getting underneath and when you start seeing him sling the ball man. You’re like, OK, this is what a number one overall pick looks like. You know what I mean? So, in my experience I’ve played against a lot of great quarterbacks and to see a young guy come in and the touches that he puts on the ball, the passes he can make, throwing receivers open — he’s got a very good understanding. Will he make mistakes as a young guy? Of course. But I think he’ll be here for a long time and he’ll be a staple for Jacksonville.”

Texans

When asked about Texans QB Deshaun Watson ‘s situation, GM Nick Caserio responded that they are “taking it one day at a time.” Watson was at practice for Houston on Wednesday but ended up doing very little. (Sarah Barshop)

‘s situation, GM responded that they are “taking it one day at a time.” Watson was at practice for Houston on Wednesday but ended up doing very little. (Sarah Barshop) In the end, Caserio said they’ll do “what’s best” for the organization with Watson: “Ultimately we’re going to do what’s best for the Houston Texans.” (Aaron Wilson)

Wilson reports that “multiple NFL teams” are still interested in acquiring Watson and are doing their “due diligence” on the matter.

Texans HC David Culley said there’s been no distraction from Watson regarding his legal situation: “Strictly a pro … no distraction at all.” (Aaron Reiss)

said there’s been no distraction from Watson regarding his legal situation: “Strictly a pro … no distraction at all.” (Aaron Reiss) Texans RB David Johnson said OC Tim Kelly likes to run the ball and use a by-committee approach: “I’m very excited about that he wants to run the ball. We’re rotating and we’re going to have a lot more fresh bodies in the running back room and pounding the rock and being able to help out the offense.” (Wilson)

said OC likes to run the ball and use a by-committee approach: “I’m very excited about that he wants to run the ball. We’re rotating and we’re going to have a lot more fresh bodies in the running back room and pounding the rock and being able to help out the offense.” (Wilson) Johnson added that he’s “ready to go” for 2021 and have a “bounce back” season: “I’m feeling great. I’m ready to go. I’m excited for the season. I think it will be a good season for us. I think it will be a good season for me. I’m ready to bounce back.” (Wilson)

Titans

Titans GM Jon Robinson said their players are at a 90 percent vaccination rate. (Paul Kuharsky)