AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Tim Tebow, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich says the team feels good about where QB Carson Wentz is at in the two-week stage in his recovery while avoiding specifics on any return date: “We’re at the 2-week window. We feel good about where we’re at at the 2-week window. … I don’t see the advantage of trying to project that out. We feel good about where we’re at.” (Joel A. Erickson)

Owner Jim Irsay understands the team has to find an answer at quarterback, and is hopeful that answer Wentz: “We (just) have to solve the QB position. And we firmly believe, unquestionably, Carson has that sort of skill. He has the character, has all that it takes to solve it for us. He just has to stay healthy. He wants to. He’s doing everything he can.” (Ayello)

Irsay says he “absolutely without question” believes Wentz can be an elite quarterback and the long-term answer for the Colts: “The best course (for us) is Carson being our guy, being healthy and being here for 8-10 years, that’s really our hope.” (Zak Keefer)

Colts WR Parris Campbell and sixth-round QB Sam Ehlinger missed practice with non-COVID illnesses. (George Bremer)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer said releasing TE Tim Tebow was “the right thing” and that this could be it for Tebow in the NFL. (Ian Rapoport)

Jaguars CB Tre Herndon is week-to-week with an MCL sprain. (Around the NFL)

Texans

After receiving an MRI on his shoulder, Texans WR Anthony Miller did not sustain any structural damage, according to Aaron Wilson. Miller, who the Texans traded for this offseason before sending WR Randall Cobb back to Green Bay, could return by the first or second game.

did not sustain any structural damage, according to Aaron Wilson. Miller, who the Texans traded for this offseason before sending WR back to Green Bay, could return by the first or second game. Texans HC David Culley said following the trade of CB Keion Crossen to the Giants that GM Nick Caserio ultimately wanted draft capital next season and the team felt good about their depth at the cornerback position: “It was a good situation for our football team. Nick felt like getting some draft picks for next year and it’s a situation where we do have depth there. It was a situation where we felt like our football team got better.” (Mark Berman)

isn’t injured and is “getting done what he needs to get done” in meetings. (Sarah Barshop) Texans DE Jacob Martin is enjoying bulking up this year to play defensive end after being a 3-4 outside linebacker the past few seasons: “I get to gorge a little bit more. I get to eat the fun stuff a little bit more often. That’s always a plus. I’ve been meaning to do a 10,000-calorie day. Whether it’s an extra-large meat lover’s pizza or a Brazilian steakhouse, I want to try it.” (Wilson)

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel says that first-round CB Caleb Farley is progressing but still isn’t ready to play, citing both physical concerns and the rookie’s grasp of the playbook.

“He is just not ready. In all phases. He is just not ready. He hasn’t had as much practice as everybody else has and there has been some really bright spots,” Vrabel said, via TitanInsider.com. “He is a quick learner and corrects things, but some of these young guys you have to be out there practicing and getting everything. He is focused and locked in, and he is doing everything that we are asking him to do. We will see where he is at after these practices and hopeful that his reps could increase from what they were here in Nashville.”

Vrabel has said the Titans hope to increase Farley’s workload this week, including in practices this week against the Bucs on Wednesday and Thursday.

“We will see where he is and see if we can keep progressing. See if we can keep adding stuff on to what he has done and he hasn’t had any setbacks. He has been out here doing the reps and the predetermined amount of work that we have asked him to do,” Vrabel said.