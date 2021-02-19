AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts’ HC Frank Reich is now reunited with QB Carson Wentz, yet never stopped appreciating him, even when Wentz was benched in Philadelphia.

“You know, I know and love Carson and he’s a close friend of mine,” Reich said, via Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan. “And I think he’s a really good player. You know I have a lot of belief and confidence in him personally.”

Even after leaving the Eagles organization to become the head coach in Indianapolis, Reich was still impressed by his former quarterback.

“Obviously (Wentz) was having a phenomenal year, just a phenomenal year and probably was the MVP and deserved every bit of it,” Reich said of Wentz in 2018. “What you love about Carson is much like Andrew (Luck), is a team-first guy, an explosive player with the right kind of attitude and the right kind of work ethic. It was just fun watching him grow as a player, just in the short two years that we were there together and truly one of my coaching highlights was a chance to work with him. He’s just a class act.”

Jaguars

Albert Breer of SI notes that Saints’ CB Marshon Lattimore could be a good trade candidate for the Jaguars, as a deal would reunite him with former Ohio State HC Urban Meyer in Jacksonville.

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced that they've hired Karim Kassam as their new senior vice president of football operations strategy.

Kassam will oversee the football technology and analytics departments, while also working on salary cap administration alongside HC Urban Meyer and GM Trent Baalke.

Jacksonville also named Tony Khan as their new Chief Football Strategy Officer.

