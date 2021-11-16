AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said the team trusts QB Carson Wentz to do the right thing when he goes off-script.

“You’ve got to put some parameters, some guidelines on him, but at the end of the day, you’ve got to trust the player and his instincts,” Reich said, via Joel A. Erickson. “It doesn’t mean you can’t coach him, it doesn’t mean you can’t tell him what you like and what you don’t like, but he still has to feel like you believe in him.”

Reich added it’s important for him to support Wentz.

“Carson’s got to know that we have his back, and that we’re not going to jump ship, we’re not going to question what kind of a playmaker he is the first time he goes (too far) and something like that happens,” Reich said. “He’s doing an incredible job protecting the football this year. The stats show that.”

The Colts tried out TE Deon Yelder on Monday. (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Urban Meyer thinks the team is close to figuring it out: “There’s a lot of positivity…We’re not far off. I refuse to believe we’re far off.” (NFL.com)

thinks the team is close to figuring it out: “There’s a lot of positivity…We’re not far off. I refuse to believe we’re far off.” (NFL.com) The Jaguars worked out DB Isaiah Johnson, DB Ken Webster and DB Michael Jacquet on Tuesday. Of that group, Jacksonville signed Jacquet to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said he was happy WR Marcus Johnson got to shine on Sunday. Johnson led Tennessee with five catches and 100 yards.

“It was awesome to really see him get going a little bit,” Tannehill said, via John Glennon of SI.com. “When he caught that early one, coming underneath and then gunning for the open space, I knew he had some juice, so I was excited to see that happen.”

Johnson mentioned how great it was to contribute.

“It feels great,” Johnson said. “It’s a confidence booster. I obviously believe in myself, but sometimes you need to prove yourself right and to anybody else who needs to see that. I think it was big for me, and I’m thankful to be able to contribute like that.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Titans OLB Bud Dupree is day-to-day with an abdomen issue.