AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor commented on the team moving on from QB Carson Wentz, who was traded to the Commanders.

“I’m definitely sad to see Carson go,” Taylor said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “He was amazing in the locker room and on the field as well. You look at some of the plays he made on the field, but off the field, he was an amazing guy always. He made sure to get in contact with everyone on the team.”

Jaguars

Fansided’s Matt Lombardo talked to coaches, scouts and execs around the league about free agency, and some weighed in on new Jaguars DL Folorunso Fatukasi : “He’s a big body to drop into the middle of their defensive line. And a really solid run defender. Sounds like he’s just what they need, and they certainly paid a premium for him.”

: “He’s a big body to drop into the middle of their defensive line. And a really solid run defender. Sounds like he’s just what they need, and they certainly paid a premium for him.” Regarding new G Brandon Scherff, an AFC coach told Lombardo: “Scherff is one of the top two or three offensive guards in the game. He’s physical. He’s smart. He’s the best puller and out in space guard that there is in today’s NFL.”

Titans

Titans WR Robert Woods said that picking Tennessee was an easy decision for him, and said that he was excited about joining the Titans.

“They told me I’d have a say in where I’d be traded,” Woods said, via ESPN. “I did my research and spoke with past players that were here. And just having a relationship with (OC) Todd Downing and (WR coach) Rob Moore already from being in Buffalo. Then (RB) Derrick Henry, (QB) Ryan Tannehill, (WR) A.J. Brown… they’re a top-performing team and the Coach of the Year (Mike Vrabel), so joining this team is beneficial for my career.

Woods continues to recover from a torn ACL, so he won’t have a full offseason to develop chemistry with Tannehill, though he does have a plan to combat the loss of time.

“It’s one of those things — building relationships mentally,” Woods said. “I’m going to be picking his brain in meetings, asking him about concepts — what he wants from a quarterback perspective and how I see things from a receiver’s perspective — so we can get on the same page. I’ll be standing next to him with the script knowing how he thinks, so when I’m out there physically, I can just get open and catch the ball.”

The Titans are scheduled to host Western Michigan WR Skyy Moore for a visit. (Turron Davenport)

for a visit. (Turron Davenport) Titans S A.J. Moore‘s one-year, $2.5 million deal is fully guaranteed. His contract includes a $1.25 million guaranteed salary, a $1.25 million signing bonus, and a $750,000 playing-time and Pro Bowl incentive. (Aaron Wilson)