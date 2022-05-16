AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich told reporters that the team will continue to watch the free-agent market for veteran quarterbacks, such as Nick Foles for example, but they’ll remain patient.

“We’re always looking at who makes this team better at every position. Who are the available veterans? Who can we still sign? We’ve talked about this a lot, Chris (Ballard) is very methodical about that process,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.com. “We’re not in a rush. There is a timing to the way things go and the way the roster is put together that is very intentional.”

Jaguars

The Jaguars hired HC Doug Pederson this offseason because in a lot of ways he’s the opposite of previous HC Urban Meyer. He’s proven at the NFL level, even-keeled and has a track record of earning players’ trust by putting them in a place to succeed. However, he has some things to undo first from the previous regime.

“I do believe there has to be some kind of healing with the situation and everything that transpired last year because it’s just there’s a lack of trust that was broken, I think. For me, it’s about gaining the trust back and they have to see it through me,” Pederson said, via News 4 in Jacksonville. “They have to see the transparency, the honesty. I’ve always said I’m going to be open with them and I want them to be open with me. It just comes down to communication and having an open line of communication. We’ve been able to have some conversations that way in team settings and I think the guys have really embraced it and are doing well.”

The Jaguars have officially hired 49ers VP Ethan Waugh as their assistant GM. He worked with Jaguars GM Trent Baalke in San Francisco from 2005 to 2016. (Albert Breer)

Titans

Jim Wyatt of the team website writes Titans third-round QB Malik Willis isn’t in a competition with Ryan Tannehill for the starting job right now and won’t be breathing down his neck when training camp starts either.

isn’t in a competition with for the starting job right now and won’t be breathing down his neck when training camp starts either. Wyatt also mentioned that second-round CB Roger McCreary will have a chance to push for immediate playing time, while fifth-round WR Kyle Phillips had a great start by catching everything in sight during rookie camp.