AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich believes WR Ashton Dulin has a high ceiling and is excited about his potential heading into next season.

“I think Ashton’s (Dulin) ceiling as a receiver is pretty high, I really do. Chris (Ballard) and I have felt that and he’s just continued to develop. Really excited about the work he continues to do, really the whole group,” Reich said, via ColtsWire.

Dulin said that he absorbed a lot of knowledge being around former Colts WRs Zach Pascal and T.Y. Hilton.

“Since my rookie year, I didn’t really know a lot coming from a small school but now I think being around veterans like ZP (Zach Pascal) and T.Y. (Hilton), those guys have taught me a lot as far as being under control, know how to run routes and being able to get in and out of my breaks,” Dulin said.

Dulin said WRs coach Reggie Wayne is helpful in determining coverages, teaching him how to attack defenses, and comeback routes.

“I would say he knows coverages, he knows how to attack defenses. Just knowing where to be at the right time and then as well as top of the breaks. He’s a master at the comeback,” Dulin said. “So, just taking that from him and knowing he’s able to teach us those things and being able to take that to our game and be good with that.”

Texans

Texans QB Kevin Hogan one-year, $1.117 million deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a $965,000 base salary with $150,000 of it guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson)

one-year, $1.117 million deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a $965,000 base salary with $150,000 of it guaranteed. (Aaron Wilson) Texans CB Fabian Moreau‘s one-year, $2 million deal includes a $350,000 signing bonus, $650,000 of his $1.4 million base salary is guaranteed, and he can earn up to $250,000 in per-game active roster bonuses with $14,705.88 per game, and another $500,000 in incentives. (Aaron Wilson)

Titans

Titans WR Robert Woods says that so far he has just wanted to connect with his new teammates but was faced with questions about his role now that WR A.J. Brown was traded to the Eagles.

Woods thinks that the team will be just fine with rookie WR Treylon Burks on the field.

“Just getting acclimated. If I’m going to be here, I might as well be out here. It’s my first year with the team, being able to pick up this offense as fast as I can so that when I’m ready to go I can go. I’m trying to be the most dominant receiver. Obviously, I’m always competing, as every player should. We have to compete and be at a high level. A.J. (Brown), he got traded, now my competition is Treylon (Burks) and all these other receivers,” Woods said, via TitansWire.com “We need to compete — I know I’m a veteran and he’s a rookie — but I need him to compete with me so I can better myself. That’s how you really become good in the competition all around and that’s how you keep guys playing at an elite level.”

“It’s the NFL, it’s the highest level of football,” Woods added. “It’s not going to be easy for any rookie to just pick up, especially this offense that we run. It’s a lot of learning, a lot of studying; that’s what I tell him, ‘Make sure to stay in your playbook. Play fast. You’re going to make mistakes, as long as you make them full speed, we just need you going.’ … Great player, great athlete, we’re going need a lot from [Treylon Burks] this season.”