AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Colts HC Frank Reich said DE Kwity Paye (knee) is expected to be fully recovered in time for Week 1. (Joel Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars DE Arden Key had many suitors this offseason as a free agent but found himself attracted to Jacksonville as he wanted to help change the culture on a team that has struggled recently, saying: “I wanted to be a part to change that culture, change the Jacksonville culture.”

“I mean, defense wins championships. I mean, you look at every winning Super Bowl team, the D-line took over,” Key said, via John Shipley of SI.com. “So the D line is the heartbeat of the defense and the O-line is the heartbeat of the offense. So we take that responsibility on our shoulders and we come out here and work every day. This is a talented group, Everybody all around the board, everybody talented. We got some young guys to bring along, we got some vets; we got a lot of vets actually. So we got knowledge to pass to bring up the rookies, and then us around as vets we got knowledge to pass around each other and make each other better. And a lot of people still don’t see it, it’s a lot of people around the league still don’t see it yet. We don’t have to respect, which we don’t deserve the respect based on last year. So we’re going to wake a lot of people up this year. I mean this team has talent, the roster is built up, we got the coaching staff, we got the owner that wants us to win that will give all resources to allow us to win, so that is why I came here.”

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson and DC Mike Caldwell are both glad to have Key on board after his two sacks in the preseason debut in Canton at the Hall of Fame game and on board and shared what he brings to the team this year.

“He’s one of those guys we brought in as a free agent to really help bolster our third-down pass rush, maybe second-down the pass rush, getting after the quarterback, we saw that the other night against the Raiders, and that’s what he can bring,” Pederson said after the Hall of Fame game.“He’s a passionate player. He’s been on a team in his past that has been successful and seen how it’s done, and he wants to bring that type of leadership here to this football team. I love it when guys like that take the reins in a leadership role in that way. He’s doing it by example on the field and doing it by word. If he continues that path, he’ll be fine, and we’ll be a better defensive line because of it.”

“It’s huge that he can play multiple spots on the line and the leadership part of it. He’s such a smart player,” Caldwell said. “He does it a different way than other people do it. And he’s able to show other guys how to get something accomplished the way he would do it. It’s big for us to have a veteran like that in the room. And he’s doing a phenomenal job.”

SI.com’s John Shipley points out the battle for the Jaguars’ starting right tackle job between Jawaan Taylor and Walker Little is essentially a dead heat, with both players getting virtually identical snaps.

and is essentially a dead heat, with both players getting virtually identical snaps. He adds joint practices with the Falcons this week could be telling and help one or the other pull away with the lead.

Other position battles on the roster are lower stakes. Shipley notes RB Ryquell Armstead has been operating ahead of RB Mekhi Sargent as the fourth back, but Sargent has been more productive in preseason games.

has been operating ahead of RB as the fourth back, but Sargent has been more productive in preseason games. At wide receiver, the last two spots are currently held by Laviska Shenault and Laquon Treadwell but Shipley thinks Jeff Cotton or Tim Jones could still steal one. Shenault has struggled in camp and Treadwell’s upside is capped at this point in his career.

Titans

The Titans were seeking experienced help at the nickel corner position and initiated the trade with the Eagles for DB Ugo Amadi , per PFN’s Aaron Wilson.

, per PFN’s Aaron Wilson. Titans HC Mike Vrabel explained that they moved to acquire Amadi from the Seahawks after suffering injuries at the position: “You get kind of in a pinch here when guys start going down. He’s played in there, he’s got good experience. I think that there’s some physicality that shows up and triggers in the run game. As teams start to train more towards 11 personnel with three wide receivers on the field, we have to make sure that we have enough of those guys that can play in there.” (Turron Davenport)

explained that they moved to acquire Amadi from the Seahawks after suffering injuries at the position: “You get kind of in a pinch here when guys start going down. He’s played in there, he’s got good experience. I think that there’s some physicality that shows up and triggers in the run game. As teams start to train more towards 11 personnel with three wide receivers on the field, we have to make sure that we have enough of those guys that can play in there.” (Turron Davenport) Titans S Kevin Byard said he enjoys playing alongside S Amani Hooker , who is entering the final year of his contract, and is hopeful Tennessee re-signs Hooker to an extension. (Terry McCormick)

said he enjoys playing alongside S who is entering the final year of his contract, and is hopeful Tennessee re-signs Hooker to an extension. (Terry McCormick) Titans WR Robert Woods said he is not thinking about his previously torn ACL and is focused on perfecting himself as a receiver: “It’s not even a thought. I’m just out here trying to perfect my game as a receiver. Honing my craft; footwork, hands, and being ready to go.” (Jim Wyatt)