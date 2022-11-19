AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, Texans, Amari Rodgers

Colts

Colts WR Parris Campbell said that interim HC Jeff Saturday has instilled a “sense of urgency” around the team.

“Jeff has definitely brought a different sense of urgency,” Campbell said, via Kevin Bowen of 1075TheFan. “Maybe that’s because where we were at as a team, as an organization. Or maybe that’s just who he is. I think it’s both of those.”

Campbell added that he’s enjoyed Saturday’s tone since taking control of the team and he’s a coach who holds players accountable.

“I’ve, absolutely, 100 percent loved it,” Campbell said. “He just brings a different level of accountability each and every day. Number one, he’s going to keep it 100 percent real with you. Just the way he holds everyone accountable, no matter if you are on the top, or bottom, of the roster. Everyone has a job to do. He’s going to let you know if you are failing to do your job, or if you are doing a good job. One thing I appreciate about Jeff is he came in day one and he was just being himself. He’s not trying to be someone he’s not. You can see that fiery player he used to be and see that coming back out with his passion for the game. You can tell he wants us to succeed and wants us to win. He just brings a different level of passion, different accountability to the team. I appreciate it. I love it.”

Jaguars

While the Jaguars have posted a 3-7 record in the first 10 games, QB Trevor Lawrence sounds optimistic about their chances to turn things around in their remaining seven games.

“This is probably the best I’ve felt in my career,” Lawrence said, via JaguarsWire.com. “I’ve felt like this, at times, in the past, but I feel like consistently I’m starting to put it together more and more. And that’s the idea, right? I think the more I can do that — obviously your quarterback has to play good for you to win. So I’m looking forward to rattling off some wins to finish this season.”

Texans

The Texans opted to claim WR Amari Rodgers off waivers earlier in the week and while part of his issues in Green Bay were on special teams, Houston special teams coordinator Frank Ross says he’s looking forward to using Rodgers as part of his unit.

“Any player that gets added to the roster is going to have strengths and weaknesses,” Ross said, via TexansWire.com. “No matter where they come from, they have different training history that they’ve used. Got to integrate everybody onto our roster and start, whether it’s fundamentals or schematically, getting him up to speed in our techniques and things we’re asking him to do.

“Trying to improve every single person on our roster whatever it is. You’ve got to sweep the corners of your skillset and make whatever your strengths are stronger and your weaknesses, make sure those are cleaned up. Any challenges whatever it is, we’ll find a way to make each player better as best we can.”