AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Trevor Lawrence, Titans, Ryan Tannehill

Colts

Colts’ owner Jim Irsay said that interim HC Jeff Saturday will be a candidate for the full-time job but added that there are “a lot of great candidates” to consider.

“I’m looking forward to the interview process,” Irsay said, via ProFootballTalk. “I think Jeff’s a candidate but there’s a lot of great candidates out there. I think there’s a lot of great candidates in college. I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat more. There’s some great college coaches that may be capable. There’s some unknown coaches that may be capable.”

Colts interim HC Jeff Saturday confirmed that QB Matt Ryan is the starter for Week 15 and QB Nick Foles is their primary backup. (Joel A. Erickson)

Jaguars

Jaguars HC Doug Pederson believes that QB Trevor Lawrence still has room for growth, but still offered positive comments about the progress the young quarterback has made this season.

“He’s on his way to there,” Pederson said Tuesday on The Rich Eisen Show. “I would say he still has some room to grow and get better, but he’s definitely taken steps in the right direction. You go back and look at the beginning of our season and we were a little bit careless with the football, situational ball wasn’t quite there yet. … This is where his growth has come.”

Pederson says OLB Travon Walker will be day-to-day with a high ankle injury. (John Shipley)

Titans

Titans QB Ryan Tannehill said that this is an important time for the team to get hot ahead of the postseason.

“Everything we want is still right in front of us,” Tannehill said, via Jim Wyatt of the team’s official site. “You want to get hot at the right time. This is the end of the year. This is the point where we want to start getting hot as the season finishes. We have got to start stacking things in a positive way and moving things the right direction. Ultimately, we have got to start that out by getting a win this week.”

Regarding the Titans’ three-game losing streak, Tannehill said that their entire team must step up to turn things around.

“Everyone has got to do their part,” Tannehill said. “This is not the streak we want to be on, and we all understand that. There are certain emotions that come with that, frustrations, anger, and all those types of things. Everyone has got to do their part. It can’t just be just a few guys. We all have to buy in and do our part. Like I said after the game, channeling that emotion into a positive way and being able to lift up the guys around you and be better this week.”

Tannehill said that the team has shown good energy in practice this week.

“We have shown character, just look at the ways guys have responded so far,” Tannehill said. “They came in with energy, with focus, and we are hungry to get back on the right track. We are hungry to do things the way we want to do them. We did a lot of good things in that game. We shot ourselves in the foot too many times. We have got to clean those things up, build on the things we did well, and eliminate the stuff that got us beat.”