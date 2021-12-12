AFC Notes: Colts, Jaguars, Urban Meyer, Texans

Colts
- Per Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News, former Eagles HC Doug Pederson acknowledged Colts senior offensive assistant Press Taylor would be one of his top candidates for offensive coordinator should he land a head coaching job this cycle: “Press is a guy I’ve always had an eye on. I think he and I have the same type of mindset.”
Jaguars
- Jaguars’ HC Urban Meyer responded to the reports about him and how the team can fix the issues going forward: “What’s the answer? Starting leaking some information or nonsense? That’s garbage. … If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds.” (Albert Breer)
- Meyer denied that there was a confrontation between himself and veteran WR Marvin Jones or that he was calling coaches losers. He did admit that he was always hard on his staff regardless of where he has been.
Texans
Texans’ WR Brandin Cooks on rookie QB Davis Mills starting again, despite the loss: “I thought it was great. We started fast. His energy was great. Smart with the ball, not forcing things, that’s vet status right now. I think he’s grown tremendously in that aspect.” (Aaron Wilson)
- Texans’ HC David Culley said S Justin Reid was diagnosed with a concussion after the game. (Sarah Barshop)
- Culley gave an update on the 2-11 the team has amassed so far this season: “The record is not good. I feel like I’ve got a great group of guys in this locker room. We haven’t been able to get it corrected and that’s on me.” (Wilson)
