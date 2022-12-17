AFC Notes: Colts, Jeff Saturday, Texans, Titans

Colts

Colts owner Jim Irsay expects to interview plenty of candidates for the team’s head coach position once the season ends, including interim HC Jeff Saturday.

“I’m looking forward to the interview process,” Irsay said via ProFootballTalk. “I think Jeff’s a candidate but there’s a lot of great candidates out there. I think there are a lot of great candidates in college. I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat more. There are some great college coaches that may be capable. There are some unknown coaches that may be capable.”

Texans

Texans QB Davis Mills said he and QB Jeff Driskel communicate frequently on the sidelines and process what they’re seeing together.

“There’s a lot of back-and-forth on the sideline, making sure we were seeing things the same, kind of bouncing ideas off each other,” Mills said, via Texans Wire. “Obviously, our play calls weren’t the exact same, so we’re not seeing the exact looks.”

Mills explained that it’s a huge benefit to be able to communicate with another quarterback who’s getting live reps against the same defense.

“From the mind of the quarterback, a lot of times you can only relate to what other quarterbacks are thinking,” Mills said. “When you have somebody to talk to who’s also getting live reps, live bullets flying at them in the game, it helps.”

Titans

Titans OL Dillon Radunz has received reps at left tackle in practice this week and admitted that he is much more comfortable playing at tackle than guard.

“Obviously, I played tackle for five years in college, and I only played guard for about a year and a half, so I do feel more comfortable at tackle,” Radunz said. “Doesn’t mean I don’t feel comfortable at guard but I definitely always feel more comfortable [at tackle].”