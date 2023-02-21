AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Evan Engram, Jaguars, Titans

Colts

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Colts QB Matt Ryan is “very interested” in a broadcasting career after football.

is “very interested” in a broadcasting career after football. Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk adds the Colts will likely cut Ryan before March 17, when he is due a $10 million roster bonus and another $7.205 million of his salary would become fully guaranteed. He’s already due $12 million in salary for 2023 that was guaranteed.

Jaguars

Jaguars TE Evan Engram has had good conversations with the team so far this offseason and noted that he would love to come back to Jacksonville next season.

“The conversations we’ve had are very positive, he (agent Mike McCartney) has a great relationship with the Jags, so hopefully something gets done and I think it’s mutual,” Engram said, via NFL.com. “We haven’t had too many conversations yet, but the interest is there on both sides for me to come back, and obviously, I would love to come back as well. But like you said, it’s a business. I felt like I’ve put a lot of great things on film, had a lot of great results this year, and I was a big part of helping my team win. So, when you do that at the pass-catcher position — you have a lot of highlight plays, and you’re doing something special with the football — those guys get taken care of financially wise.”

Engram also mentioned that he doesn’t have any worries about being franchise tagged.

“It’s hypothetical, so it could happen, it could not,” Engram said. “If that happens, I think that would be a place-holder to get something done. That’s just the way I feel about it. If it does come to that, there will be conversations I have with my team, and we’ll move forward from there. If that does happen, I’m going to be blessed either way. We’ll figure something out long-term that both sides will be happy with.” We have him included in our Top 100 – 2023 NFL Free Agents list.

Titans



The Titans announced the hiring of former Broncos coach Justin Outten as their new RB coach and run game coordinator.

as their new RB coach and run game coordinator. Lane DE Andrew Farmer spoke with the Titans at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo)

spoke with the Titans at the HBCU Combine. (Justin Melo) Going into the Scouting Combine, TCU G Steve Avila has had extensive meetings with four teams already, including the Titans. Avila participated in the Senior Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)