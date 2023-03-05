AFC Notes: Colts, Matt Ryan, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts GM Chris Ballard said the team still hasn’t figured out what they intend to do about QB Matt Ryan and his contract situation. Ballard said HC Shane Steichen will play a role in what the team does next. However, given the savings releasing Ryan would net, his struggles in 2022, and the expectation that Indianapolis drafts a quarterback, it would be a surprise if Ryan is back.

“We’ll work through it with Shane. We’ll work through it,” Ballard said, via PFT. “We’re just getting the staff settled. We’ll start working through things next week.”

Jaguars

Jaguars GM Trent Baalke feels their organization is now a desirable destination for free agents.

“We’ve got an organization that players now want to play for,” Baalke said, via JaguarsWire. “When you’re in that situation, it’s a great community. I think the players got a real taste of what that community can offer. If you look at the last two games of the year, how electric that stadium was and filled with Jaguar fans.”

“We’re not in this for one season,” Baalke said on PFT Live. “We’re not trying to throw everything toward one season or trying to do anything special, ‘Well, he’s on his rookie deal.’ We’re trying to build the best football that we can, that’s sustainable. And the Chiefs have proven you can do it. So we’re going to look at it each year and try to build the best, most competitive football team we can. There are only so many resources, right? You can’t re-sign them all. So you’ve got to make prudent decisions as you go through this.”

Texans

Texans GM Nick Caserio said the team hasn’t operated on a timeline and has taken on the process of building the team in two-year windows.

“I have never talked about timeline,” Caserio said, via Texans Wire. “I’ve never talked about rebuild. What we’ve tried to do, each year is its own entity, kind of look at our team, try to build a team for that year, focus on 2023 with an eye to 2024. We try to look at it in two-year windows, so, 2023 and 2024, how are you positioned, draft capital, players under contract, cap space, all those types of things. It’s kind of a moving target.”

Caserio said the team has tried to maintain flexibility so they can react successfully to the changing landscape of the league.

“You have to be ready to adjust and adapt and as you go. The more flexibility you have, that’s what our mindset has always been.”

