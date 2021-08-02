AFC Notes: Colts, Patriots, Titans

Colts
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano and Jeremy Fowler note Colts QB Carson Wentz‘s history with Bears QB Nick Foles likely would make a trade too awkward.
- Other options include Jaguars QB Gardner Minshew or 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo, but Jacksonville might not trade Minshew inside the AFC South, while Garoppolo wouldn’t be available until later in the preseason at the earliest if he loses the starting job.
- Graziano and Fowler also list 49ers QB Josh Rosen, Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett, Raiders QB Marcus Mariota and Eagles QB Joe Flacco as some options the Colts could look into.
- NJ.com’s Mike Kaye reports the Colts had interest in trading for Mariota in the offseason before trading for Wentz.
- Colts HC Frank Reich said Wentz’s foot injury is a re-aggravation from an old high school injury. (Jim Ayello)
- Reich isn’t worried about having to play games without Wentz: “We’ve got a good roster. If he has to miss a game or two, we’ll be fine.” (George Bremer)
- Reich mentioned QB Jacob Eason will have first crack at replacing Wentz: “The job is Jacob’s right now … and he’s gotta earn it. But he’s in the driver’s seat.” (Zak Keefer)
- Reich said G Quenton Nelson suffered a foot injury during practice. (Bremer)
- Colts QB Brett Hundley said he was in talks to sign with the team for a few days before Wentz was injured. (Keefer)
Patriots
The New England Patriots officially named six assistant coaches to the following positions, per ESPN’s Mike Reiss.
- Troy Brown, WRs assistant.
- Billy Yates, OL assistant.
- Matt Patricia, Senior Football Advisor.
- Ross Douglas, NFL Coaching Fellow/defense.
- Bo Hardegree, QBs/quality control.
- Vinnie Sunseri, RBs assistant.
Titans
Titans WR Julio Jones denies accusations of fraud and money laundering, he said recently via PFT.
“For me, my legal team is going to handle that,” Jones said Saturday, via Paul Kuharsky. “That’s not the case, but that’s just for them [the legal team] to handle that.”
Jones attorney, Rafe Emmanuel, called the allegations “meritless“.
“The vague allegations against SLW Holdings LLC and its members Roddy White and Julio Jones are meritless,” Emanuel said, via The Tennessean. “In May, SLW obtained a temporary restraining order in a related civil case to prevent unlawful conduct involving Genetixs LLC. In reply, the defendants argued conspiracy theories that were not proven by evidence in court, nor were they substantiated before any agency. We look forward to again defending these conspiracy theories against my clients in court.”
