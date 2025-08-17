AFC Notes: Colts QB Competition, Jaguars, Titans Camp Buzz

Colts

Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline writes that both Colts QBs Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones have been struggling during training camp. Pauline notes Richardson has been able to move the ball better but has had big issues in the red zone. Meanwhile, Jones has struggled to move the offense overall.

Pauline says receivers on the team felt like Richardson was on track to get the starting nod for Week 1, but after he dislocated his pinkie against the Ravens in the preseason opener, the same players now think Jones will get the call unless Richardson heals quickly.

Jaguars

After making a would-be NFL record 70-yard field goal in preseason, Jaguars K Cam Little feels he just has to do it again in season to get the official record.

“It does suck,” Little said, via ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. “That means I am just going to go have to out there and make it again.”

Jacksonville HC Liam Coen wouldn’t rule out attempting another long field goal when it counts if the situation calls for it.

“I don’t know if we’re going to be going for 70-yarders in the first and second quarter of the game, but maybe the kick line to gain is maybe a little bit moved back for us in some ways,” Coen said. “[W]hether it’s end of half, end of game, critical moments [and] we need points, you feel like you’ve got a weapon to go and give yourselves a chance.”

Titans

Per SI.com’s Albert Breer, the Titans have “used a tough-love approach” with first-round QB Cam Ward , and they “threw the kitchen sink” at him to see how he would respond.

Also, Ward has continued to run meetings on his own for the rookie skill players at 5 a.m. every day.

Breer also believes fourth-round TE Gunnar Helm has shown the toughness and athleticism to be an “excellent middle-of-the-field target from the jump, with the potential to grow into a solid all-around tight end.”

Because of the lack of depth at pass rush, Breer thinks they could make some waiver claims since they have top priority.

Breer also names cornerback as somewhere they could add on waivers because of the uncertainty surrounding CB L’Jarius Sneed .

. Sportskeeda’s Tony Pauline says there’s zero buyer’s remorse in Tennessee about Ward and the shift to him from previous starting QB Will Levis has been described by sources as “a breath of fresh air.”