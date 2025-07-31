AFC Notes: Colts QB Competition Timeline, Jaguars Edge Rushers, Texans, Titans

Colts

Sometime in the next two or three weeks, Colts HC Shane Steichen is going to have to decide which player between QB Daniel Jones and QB Anthony Richardson will be the team’s starter in Week 1. He’s been intentional about being clear with both of them about what he’s looking for to make his decision.

Steichen admitted he has a point in time that he wants to make a decision by in order to start preparing for Week 1 but he also doesn’t want to box himself into a deadline: “Yeah, I don’t have an exact date. I have a thought in my head, but …”

Breer believes the upcoming joint practices and preseason game with the Packers next week will be critical for Steichen’s decision and could be a possible deadline, with another set of joint practices the following week that would be ideal to start zeroing in on getting the offense ready for Week 1.

He adds that, in his opinion, the starting quarterback will end up being Jones based on how Steichen mentioned wanting “consistency.”

Jaguars

Jaguars DE Josh Hines-Allen is entering the seventh year of his career after recording 8.5 sacks last year. His goal in 2025 is to break Michael Strahan‘s record of 22.5 sacks in a single season.

“I think all pass rushers should strive for that goal like every team strives to win a Super Bowl,” Hines-Allen said, via Michael DiRocco of ESPN. “So, I think my goal is to break the record and not really focus on it. Just know that if I handle what I need to handle, stay healthy, know what I’m doing, communicate, anticipate what’s happening to me, anticipate pass and kind of be quicker on that, then everything’s going to play off the way it’s supposed to.”

Jaguars DC Anthony Campanile has been impressed by Hines-Allen and fellow DE Travon Walker, calling both players “really, really coachable.”

“They love the work,” Campanile said of Allen and Walker. “They love to learn. They’re guys that like to get coached, which for guys who have had that type of success sometimes that’s not always the case in pro ball. But those guys are really, really coachable, and they’re out here working every day. They ain’t skipping a rep, missing a drill, like they’re doing everything that we’re asking them to do, and they’re going full tilt.”

Texans

Texans CB Arthur Maulet‘s one-year, $1,330,000 deal includes a $75,000 signing bonus and a base salary of $1,255,000. (OverTheCap)

Titans

Titans OLB Jihad Ward ‘s one-year, $1,405,000 deal includes a $50,000 signing bonus, $450,000 of his $1,255,000 base salary guaranteed, and a $100,000 roster bonus. (OverTheCap)

‘s one-year, $1,405,000 deal includes a $50,000 signing bonus, $450,000 of his $1,255,000 base salary guaranteed, and a $100,000 roster bonus. (OverTheCap) Titans HC Brian Callahan on undrafted rookie WR Xavier Restrepo: “ There’s something about (Restrepo) He has a knack for getting open and making plays. He’s making strides. He’s a good football player.” ( Jim Wyatt