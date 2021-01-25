AFC Notes: Colts, Ravens, Texans

Colts

CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora notes that the Colts have been eyeing the situation with the Lions and QB Matthew Stafford for some time preparing to pounce.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler says there's no firm consensus around the NFL on what Stafford would cost in a trade but the general thought is a first-round pick and multiple picks in the second through fourth-round ranges.

He adds Stafford also has his eyes set on the Colts as a potential destination from what he’s hearing.

Per Toronto Sports Network’s Farhan Lalji, Edmonton Football Team HC Scott Milanovich is considering the Colts QB coach vacancy. He has a good relationship with new OC Marcus Brady , who played quarterback in the CFL, although the Colts haven’t requested an interview yet.

Per Toronto Sports Network's Farhan Lalji, Edmonton Football Team HC Scott Milanovich is considering the Colts QB coach vacancy. He has a good relationship with new OC Marcus Brady, who played quarterback in the CFL, although the Colts haven't requested an interview yet. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer mentions 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo briefly came up in trade talks regarding DT DeForest Buckner between the Colts and San Francisco.

Ravens

The Ravens informed veteran long snapper Morgan Cox on Sunday that they will not try to re-sign him this offseason. Cox has been an integral part of a terrific special teams unit in Baltimore, making four Pro Bowls and becoming the AP’s first-ever All-Pro at long snapper this past season. But the 11-year veteran would cost $1.1 million to re-sign on a minimum deal compared to the $660,000 his likely replacement, LS Nick Moore, will cost.

“Obviously, I’m certainly disappointed that I won’t be back with the Ravens next year. Regardless of the other stuff, the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro stuff, I just felt like I had been playing really well and I’ve been healthy. Contract-wise, we hadn’t gotten to that point yet. I felt pretty good about it, but you know, just disappointment in the near term obviously. At the same time I really fought those feelings,” Cox said via the Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec. “I take a lot of pride in what we’ve accomplished there. All of that to say, rather than be frustrated or disappointed on this end, which would be easy to fall into, I’m really just thankful that it happened. I am sad that it’s over, but I’m also eternally happy that it happened.”

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta highlighted the offensive line as an area of need for Baltimore given their offensive identity: “We throw the ball a lot less as other teams do and that’s by design. We’re a running football team. We want to be precise for sure. We want to be more efficient.” (Zrebiec)

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta highlighted the offensive line as an area of need for Baltimore given their offensive identity: "We throw the ball a lot less as other teams do and that's by design. We're a running football team. We want to be precise for sure. We want to be more efficient." (Zrebiec) He specifically mentioned center, where the Ravens switched between Matt Skura and Patrick Mekari with struggles from both: "We certainly have to do a better job of getting the ball back to the quarterback. We have options at the position." (Zrebiec)

DeCosta added focusing on team improvement in the passing game will be more important than prioritizing "getting that no. 1 wide receiver everybody likes to talk about." (Aditi Kinkhabwala)

He also said the Ravens haven’t had any issues getting players due to their style of play: “I’ve never had a player say to me that I don’t want to play for the Baltimore Ravens because you guys don’t throw the ball. There’s always an exception, but I haven’t heard it yet.” (Zrebiec)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects the team to have six or seven draft picks and around $15-$20 million to work with to address their needs this offseason: “That’s not a lot of money.” (Zrebiec)

Ravens HC John Harbaugh expects the team to have six or seven draft picks and around $15-$20 million to work with to address their needs this offseason: "That's not a lot of money." (Zrebiec) DeCosta plans to open extension talks with QB Lamar Jackson soon: "My intention is to keep him in Baltimore for many, many years." (Jamison Hensley)

Ravens TE Mark Andrews is also on Baltimore's extension list: "Mark Andrews, in my opinion, is one of the best TEs in the NFL. We'd be foolish to not try and keep him. Those discussions will start up at some point." (Zrebiec)

DeCosta confirmed they'll be making a change at long snapper: "It's almost like the circle of life. You have to get younger as a team." (Zrebiec)

Things could change, but DeCosta mentioned the early thought is QBs Trace McSorley and Tyler Huntley will compete for the backup quarterback job. (Zrebiec)

The grievance situation with former S Earl Thomas is ongoing for the Ravens and has "a lot of moving parts," per DeCosta. (Zrebiec)

is ongoing for the Ravens and has “a lot of moving parts,” per DeCosta. (Zrebiec) The Baltimore Ravens announced that they’ve hired D’Anton Lynn as their DBs coach, replacing Jesse Minter.

Texans