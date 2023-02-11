AFC Notes: Colts, Shaquille Leonard, Jaguars, Texans

Colts

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard doesn’t appreciate the criticism regarding interim HC Jeff Saturday and instead referred to him as a great coach, who possibly extended his career by forcing him to sit out due to a nerve injury.

“You need to cut that out. I can’t stand that,” Leonard said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Man, listen, Jeff came in with the right mindset — that he wasn’t going to sit back and allow just bad play. He demanded excellence from everybody. That offensive line — I mean, of course, everybody’s going to criticize that offensive line, you see they got better, didn’t they? He came in and made sure that everybody knew exactly what was at stake and what he wanted from each and every player. We’d go play the game and we’d blow a lead or something, that next meeting was what would’ve been needed. I’m going to call you out. I’m going to put you on the big screen and let you know that this is unacceptable.”

“I felt like I was out there on a dead leg. I had no feeling in my left side and I was just trying to fight through,” Leonard said. “I just wish I had someone to tell me, this is not good for you. Let’s take a seat and let’s get healed before you get back on the field. That’s why I was happy Jeff Saturday came along. Jeff Saturday was like, ‘This is not you. And we’ve got to figure this thing out.’ And he was like, ‘I’m shutting you down.’ That was by far the best thing he could’ve done for me.”

“I hate that he gets a lot of hate because coming in Week Eight, Week Nine, and not knowing a coach on your coaching staff … how do you expect him to come in and go 8-0, 9-0, whatever?” Leonard added. “Give him a full offseason. Give him his coaching staff or whatever the case may be and I think that it’d be a great spot.”

According to Nate Atkins, Colts GM Chris Ballard is running the head coaching search and will recommend a hire to owner Jim Irsay , and Irsay will decide if he agrees after sitting in on the second-round interviews

Jaguars

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence revealed that he has had conversations with players who say they want to join him in Jacksonville this offseason.

“I’ve had a few conversations,” Lawrence said on ESPN 690’s Brent & Friends. “I’ll keep them confidential, but just guys that are seeing what we’re doing and — not all of them necessarily want to come there and leave everything and come to Jacksonville — but even just to stop me and say, ‘Hey man, what you guys are doing is special.’ They can see it just from the outside. And then there are a couple of guys like I mentioned, ‘Try to get a spot for me over there.’ So it’s been cool to see everyone excited about what we’re doing.”

Texans

Aaron Wilson reports the Texans are hiring 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their new safeties coach.