AFC Notes: Colts, Texans, Davis, Mills, Titans, Jon Robinson

Colts

The Athletic’s Bob Kravitz writes Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh would make a ton of sense for the Colts head coaching job going forward if he’s considering a return to the NFL.

Texans

Texans HC Lovie Smith isn’t worried about QB Davis Mills‘ confidence after he was benched for two games in favor of QB Kyle Allen.

“We were real about why we made the move and the reasons why,” Smith said, via Texans Wire.

Smith emphasized that players’ jobs are won and lost on a weekly basis.

“We don’t give out permanent jobs,” Smith said. “It’s about how you play each week, and we put a lot into your last performance. Davis moved into a different role. He continued to be our captain and do all the things that he was doing before.”

Smith believes that Mills’ time on the bench will help him come out stronger.

“I think the second time around, you kind of appreciate the position you’re in a little bit better,” Smith said. “I know that’s the case.”

Titans

Titans HC Mike Vrabel reiterated to the team that they need to keep moving forward after the firing of GM Jon Robinson.

“Change is never easy but we realize that we all have a job to do,” Vrabel said, via ESPN. “It’s evaluated every day. I told the team and all of the staff this. We all have a personal relationship with Jon in some capacity. But personal feelings aren’t important. We need to respect and understand the decision and move forward aligned.”

Vrabel denied rumors prior to the draft that the team was looking to trade WR A.J. Brown and said he wouldn’t be dealt as long as he was head coach.

“We made a decision that we felt was in the best interest of the football team,” Vrabel said. “A.J. is in Philadelphia and we’re moving forward.”